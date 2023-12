The 2023 National Finals Rodeo’s 4th go-round took place at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Monday night. Check out the action here.

Jayco Roper holds on to his horse as he is bucked while competing in bareback riding on day four of the National Finals Rodeo held on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Will Lummus rides into position for steer wrestling while he competes in steer wrestling on day four of the National Finals Rodeo held on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tyler Waguespack wrestles a steer to the ground while he competes in steer wrestling on day four of the National Finals Rodeo held on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jesse Brown wrestle a steer to the ground while he competes in steer wrestling on day four of the National Finals Rodeo held on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ty Erickson gets his steer to the ground while he competes in steer wrestling on day four of the National Finals Rodeo held on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jayco Roper celebrates his ride while competing in bareback riding on day four of the National Finals Rodeo held on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Orin Larsen holds on to his horse while competing in bareback riding on day four of the National Finals Rodeo held on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

JD Struxness tips his hat after wrestling a steer to the ground while he competes in steer wrestling on day four of the National Finals Rodeo held on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

JD Struxness wrestles a steer to the ground while he competes in steer wrestling on day four of the National Finals Rodeo held on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Leighton Berry holds on as he is bucked while he competes in bareback riding on day four of the National Finals Rodeo held on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clayton Biglow rides Pass the Hat while he competes in bareback riding on day four of the National Finals Rodeo held on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Painted Smoke bucks Leighton Berry while he competes in bareback riding on day four of the National Finals Rodeo held on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Richmond Champion leans back on his riggin while he competes in bareback riding on day four of the National Finals Rodeo held on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cole Reiner reaches to beat his horse to the ground while he competes in bareback riding on day four of the National Finals Rodeo held on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Reining world champion, Jess Pope, looks to make an eight second ride while he competes in bareback riding on day four of the National Finals Rodeo held on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Reining world champion, Jess Pope, holds on to his horse while he competes in bareback riding on day four of the National Finals Rodeo held on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jayco Roper celebrates his ride while competing in bareback riding on day four of the National Finals Rodeo held on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rocker Steiner holds on to his horse while he competes in bareback riding on day four of the National Finals Rodeo held on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rocker Steiner holds on to his horse while he competes in bareback riding on day four of the National Finals Rodeo held on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rocker Steiner is bucked by his horse while he competes in bareback riding on day four of the National Finals Rodeo held on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Painted Smoke bucks Leighton Berry while he competes in bareback riding on day four of the National Finals Rodeo held on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Orin Larsen’s hat flies off while competing in bareback riding on day four of the National Finals Rodeo held on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dakota Eldridge looks up to see his time after wrestling a steer to the ground while he competes in steer wrestling on day four of the National Finals Rodeo held on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

