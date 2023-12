The 2023 National Finals Rodeo’s 6th go-round took place at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday. Check out the action here.

Jess Pope holds on to his horse while he competes in bareback riding on day six of the National Finals Rodeo at Thomas and Mack Center at UNLV, on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Rodeo fans attend day six of the National Finals Rodeo at Thomas and Mack Center at UNLV, on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. UNLV students, faculty and staff were allowed to attend the morning rodeo session that is otherwise closed to the public. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Dr. Gabriel Judkins, an associate professor in the Geoscience Department, second row right, attends day six of the National Finals Rodeo with his freshman daughter, Hannah, left, and UNLV faculty members at Thomas and Mack Center at UNLV, on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A man wearing a UNLV cap attends day six of the National Finals Rodeo at Thomas and Mack Center at UNLV, on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. UNLV students, faculty and staff were allowed to attend the morning rodeo session that is otherwise closed to the public. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Tim O'Connell holds on to his horse while he competes in bareback riding on day six of the National Finals Rodeo at Thomas and Mack Center at UNLV, on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Tanner Aus holds on to his horse while he competes in bareback riding on day six of the National Finals Rodeo at Thomas and Mack Center at UNLV, on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Jess Pope holds on to his horse while he competes in bareback riding on day six of the National Finals Rodeo at Thomas and Mack Center at UNLV, on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Jacob Lees holds on to his horse while he competes in bareback riding on day six of the National Finals Rodeo at Thomas and Mack Center at UNLV, on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Rocker Steiner holds on to his horse while he competes in bareback riding on day six of the National Finals Rodeo at Thomas and Mack Center at UNLV, on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Dean Thompson holds on to his horse while he competes in bareback riding on day six of the National Finals Rodeo at Thomas and Mack Center at UNLV, on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Tanner Aus reacts after sharing a first place win in bareback riding with Lacob Lees on day six of the National Finals Rodeo at Thomas and Mack Center at UNLV, on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Tyler Waguespack wrestles a steer to the ground while he competes in steer wrestling on day six of the National Finals Rodeo at Thomas and Mack Center at UNLV, on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Stephen Culling wrestles a steer to the ground while he competes in steer wrestling on day six of the National Finals Rodeo at Thomas and Mack Center at UNLV, on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Cody Devers wrestles a steer to the ground while he competes in steer wrestling on day six of the National Finals Rodeo at Thomas and Mack Center at UNLV, on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Dakota Eldridge wrestles a steer to the ground while he competes in steer wrestling on day six of the National Finals Rodeo at Thomas and Mack Center at UNLV, on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

