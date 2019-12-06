49°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
National Finals Rodeo

NFR arrives in Las Vegas — VIDEO

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 5, 2019 - 5:48 pm
 
Updated December 5, 2019 - 8:10 pm

The NFR is celebrating its 35th year in Las Vegas and the Review-Journal will be live every day at 5:45 pm with special one-on-one interviews.

Kicking off Day 1, we are joined by the president of Las Vegas Events, Pat Christenson.

Check back with us every day at 5:45 p.m. for a preview of what’s to come that night at the Thomas & Mack Center.

More NFR: Visit reviewjournal.com/NFR.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Chase Brooks of Deer Lodge, Mont. (111) competes in the saddle bronc riding event during the ei ...
How to watch NFR in Las Vegas
By / RJ

The National Finals Rodeo begins in Las Vegas tonight, and will make the Thomas & Mack Center its home for the next 10 days.