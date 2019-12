NFR World Champions Tim O’Connell and Caleb Smidt took a break from the rodeo to spend some time with the children at Grant a Gift Autism Foundation.

O’Connell and Smidt helped the kids ride a horse, as well as make arts and crafts.

