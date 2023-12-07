64°F
National Finals Rodeo

NFR competition to begin Friday, officials announce

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 7, 2023 - 7:46 am
 
Updated December 7, 2023 - 11:39 am
A cowboy represents Nevada with the state’s flag during the National Finals Rodeo at the Thom ...
The opening of the National Finals Rodeo will begin Friday night at the Thomas & Mack Center, representatives of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and Las Vegas Events announced Thursday.

In addition, the organizations said an additional non-public go-round of rodeo events has been scheduled for Wednesday morning at the Thomas & Mack Center to maintain the tradition of having 10 rounds of competition.

Thursday’s NFR opening night was canceled by officials Wednesday, delaying the start of one of the city’s biggest and most lucrative sports tourism events.

“Due to the tragic event that took place on the UNLV campus today, the Las Vegas Events board of trustees and the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association board of directors announced that the first performance of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 7, has been canceled,” the sponsoring organizations said in a statement released late Wednesday.

The rodeo is held at the Thomas & Mack Center on the UNLV campus and is scheduled to run through Dec. 16.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

