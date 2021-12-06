70°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
National Finals Rodeo

NFR competitors, youngsters work together at Grant a Gift event

By Susan Kanode Special to the Review-Journal
December 6, 2021 - 1:16 pm
 
Shad Mayfield teaching Angelo Mayorga how to rope during Friday’s visit by Wrangler NFR conte ...
Shad Mayfield teaches Angelo Mayorga how to rope during Friday’s visit by Wrangler NFR contestants to the Grant a Gift Autism Foundation. (Susan Kanode/Special to the Review-Journal)
World champion bareback rider Tim O’Connell, foreground, works on holiday arts and crafts wit ...
World champion bareback rider Tim O’Connell, foreground, works on holiday arts and crafts with the children of the Grant a Gift Autism Foundation. (Susan Kanode/Special to the Review-Journal)
World champion bareback rider Tim O’Connell gives horseback pointers to one of the young clie ...
World champion bareback rider Tim O’Connell gives riding pointers to one of the young clients of the Grant a Gift Autism Foundation. Wrangler NFR contestants visit the foundation to meet and interact with children each year. (Susan Kanode/Special to the Review-Journal)
Caption: Reigning tie-down roping champion Shad Mayfield took time out of his NFR schedule to d ...
Reigning tie-down roping champion Shad Mayfield took time out of his NFR schedule to do arts and crafts with Angelo Mayorga at the Grant a Gift Autism Foundation. (Susan Kanode/Special to the Review-Journal)
Two National Finals Rodeo cowboys, youngsters, their parents and staffers at Ackerman Center on ...
Two National Finals Rodeo cowboys, youngsters, their parents and staffers at Ackerman Center on Friday, Dec. 4, 2021, for a Grant a Gift Autism Foundation event. (Tom Donoghue/PRCA)

It doesn’t take a lot of rodeo contestants to make a big impression.

Just get a couple of them away from the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo’s competitive and electric environment at the Thomas & Mack Center, let them have a little one-on-one time with some special kids, and those big impressions happen.

For the past five years, two of the elite competitors at the NFR take a little time away from the schedules of autographs, appearances, and the rodeo to visit the Grant a Gift Autism Foundation here in Las Vegas. Three-time world champion bareback rider Tim O’Connell has made it a priority for four of those five years. This year, O’Connell was joined by reigning tie-down roper world champion Shad Mayfield, who came prepared Friday with a rope and a plastic steer to give a quick lesson.

The NFR only happens because of a love of horses and cattle, so as part of Friday’s visit, it was only natural to have some horses for the kids to sit on and pet. It’s a day that 13-year-old Angelo Mayorga has looked forward to since participating in 2019. He was very disappointed when it didn’t happen last year because of the pandemic. This year, his mother said, he didn’t sleep at all the night before because he was so excited.

It was a smiling Mayorga that was first to greet O’Connell when the duo of cowboys arrived at the Ackerman Center. He remembered O’Connell from spending an hour together two years ago, and that made O’Connell’s day.

“You don’t know what kind of an impact you can make on these kids,” O’Connell said. “We get caught up in what we are doing, and this brings us back. When Angelo remembered me from spending time together and doing a few arts and crafts from two years ago, that shows just how worthwhile it is. And it’s an important reminder that there is way more out there than rodeo.”

The fierce independence of rodeo contestants, who plan their own schedules, pay their own entry fees and make their own way, could be reflected in the kids of Grant a Gift. It was evident as they were making Christmas tree ornaments with the cowboys that they also want to do things their own way and carve their own path.

“The kids love it,” Grant A Gift President and CEO Peter Krauss said. “The interaction is tremendous. To see the kids with the horses and the cowboys, and have their families out here is another way that we can provide support. We look forward to this all year.”

This was the first year that Mayfield has participated. But he hopes it won’t be his last.

“This was a blast,” he said. “Seeing their smiles made my day. I found out in a hurry that they are a lot better at arts and crafts than I am. I think I better stick to roping!”

MOST READ
1
Star bull rider’s condition updated after nasty fall at NFR
Star bull rider’s condition updated after nasty fall at NFR
2
2021 NFR Las Vegas 4th go-round results
2021 NFR Las Vegas 4th go-round results
3
2021 NFR Las Vegas 3rd go-round results
2021 NFR Las Vegas 3rd go-round results
4
Bull riding star injured during frightening NFR spill
Bull riding star injured during frightening NFR spill
5
Video shows minivan driver targeting fleeing kids in Las Vegas
Video shows minivan driver targeting fleeing kids in Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
It was a full house in the South Point Showroom on Friday night for the Wrangler NFR viewing pa ...
Rocking NFR viewing parties making sleep elusive for fans
By Patrick Everson Special to the / RJ

Don’t sleep on the more than 20 NFR viewing parties that take place at hotel-casinos all around Las Vegas. It can get pretty raucous during the rodeo, and even more so once the go-rounds end and the party really begins.

Dustin Boquet of Bourg, La., is thrown during the fourth round of the Wrangler National Finals ...
NFR 2021: Day 4 — PHOTOS
RJ

The 4th go-round of NFR 2021 took place Sunday night at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

 
2021 NFR Las Vegas 4th go-round results
RJ

Here are the 4th go-round results from the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack in Las Vegas.

 
NFR Live with barrel racer Wenda Johnson
RJ

Barrel racer Wenda Johnson joined Amber Dixon for Live at 4:45 from Day 4 of the 2021 National Finals Rodeo.

Stevi Hillman of Weatherford, Texas, navigates around the obstacles for first place in Barrel R ...
NFR 2021: Day 3 — PHOTOS
RJ

Take a look at the 3rd go-round of NFR 2021 from the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas