National Finals Rodeo

NFR Day 1: Steer wresting champ wins, Wright shines in return — PHOTOS

Stetson Wright celebrates after winning in bull riding during the opening day of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Stetson Wright celebrates after winning in bull riding during the opening day of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Stetson Wright competes in bull riding during the opening day of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Tristen Hutchings gets knocked off of Best Chance while competing in bull riding during the opening day of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
T.J. Gray competes in bull riding during the opening day of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Rawley Johnson gets bucked off of Evil Intentions while competing in bull riding during the opening day of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Mason Moody gets bucked off of Buck Nasty while competing in bull riding during the opening day of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Kassie Mowry takes a victory lap after placing first in barrel racing during the opening day of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Tricia Aldridge competes in barrel racing during the opening day of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Kassie Mowry competes in barrel racing during the opening day of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Shad Mayfield takes a victory lap after placing 1st in tie-down roping during the opening day of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Shad Mayfield reacts to his tie-down roping time during the opening day of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Shad Mayfield competes in tie-down roping during the opening day of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A trick roper performs during the opening day of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
2025 NFR Las Vegas 1st go-round results
'Never really gonna go out of style': Western wear celebrated at Cowboy Christmas
Plenty of numbers favor veteran barrel racer
Five military veterans to be honored during NFR
December 4, 2025 - 9:20 pm
 

The first of 10 go-round runs at the National Finals Rodeo can be nerve-wracking and pressure packed for any competitor.

Steer wrestler Tyler Waguespack said he felt some nerves, but that didn’t show when he opened his 11th NFR with another opening night go-round win.

Waguespack, a five-time steer wrestling world champion, won his steer wrestling go-round with a time of 4.0 seconds on the first night of the National Finals Rodeo on Thursday at the Thomas & Mack Center. Waguespack opened the 40th edition of NFR in Las Vegas with his fourth opening-round win.

“Anytime you can get started off on a roll here is good,” Waguespack said. “I think the first round and the 10th round are two of the easiest rounds to jump out and go win. The first round, everybody’s got their butterflies going, nobody wants to start off bad, so they’re kind of pacing themselves.

“I told myself a long time ago I can’t keep this (the steer) in the barrier of this building, so I got run at it every time.”

The story of the first night of NFR was the return of five-time all-around champion Stetson Wright, who didn’t miss a beat from his 726-day NFR absence.

After missing last year’s NFR recovering from a hamstring injury that he reaggravated at NFR in 2023, Wright won his go-rounds in saddle bronc riding (90 points) and bull riding (89.75 points).

The wins put Wright in the lead in the bull riding standings with $396,842.61 in earnings over Wacey Schalla ($391,575.62). In the all-around standings, Wright ($485,006.51) extended his lead over Schalla ($423,342.09).

“I’m super excited,” said Wright, who has eight world championships. “This is when you’re visualizing things happening. This is how you visualize it. I’m super glad I’m in this position. This is how I dreamt it up.”

Waguespack gains ground

Waguespack’s win was a great start to his run for a sixth steer wrestling title. He entered NFR eighth in the world standings, less than $60,000 behind leader Will Lummus.

After his win, Waguespack gained $36,668 in earnings and jumped to second in the standings ($182,492.58) and is within striking distance of Lummus ($205,115.71).

But Waguespack was aware that anything can happen over the next nine rounds of NFR with all the money up for grabs.

“Absolutely not,” Waguespack said when asked if the win changes his game plan for the rest of NFR. “It’s still anybody’s ballgame. They’ve had guys go in there and win the world with broken barriers or no time and all that kind of stuff.

“Anybody’s ballgame here with the money they have here in Vegas.”

‘A lot of confidence’

Waguespack, 34, said with the opening night out of the way, he expected the steer wresting times to get faster.

“(Friday) night, you’re going to be seeing several 3-second runs,” Waguespack said. “A lot of guys here, there was rookies over here that had a little bit of mistakes.

“There was veterans over here that didn’t want to push it to the limit right now. Tomorrow night, I think everybody’s going to be straight up hungry and ready to roll.”

Waguespack, a native of Gonzales, Louisiana, has picked up two wins this season. He said he’s found his stride as the year’s gone on with the horse he rode Thursday night, Swamper.

“He’s been making my job super easy, so I got a lot of confidence on him for nine more rounds,” Waguespack said. “I felt like I got a really good start. The horses were working tremendous. I hope that lasts all throughout the week because that makes my job easier. I’m really looking forward to more.”

‘It’s still a job’

Waguespack won his fifth and most recent title in 2023 in dramatic fashion. He entered the final night fourth in the standing, but tied for first for the 10th round go-round win and jumped to the No. 1 spot after earning more money by finishing third in the aggregate (an average of all the competitors run through NFR). That was Waguespack’s third straight title from 2021-2023.

Last year, Waguespack suffered a detached left bicep tendon in June and it looked like his 2024 would be over with an expected recovery time of four to five months.

But Waguespack recovered quickly and made it back to NFR. He finished fifth in the aggregate, earned money in five rounds (including a win in the ninth round) and finished ninth in the final standings.

“It’s still a job,” Waguespack said. “It’s great to have this gigantic venue that we’re at right here at the Thomas & Mack. But at the end of the day, this is what we practice for. This is what we worked for since we were little.

“It’s all the hours and hours in the practice pine come real right here.”

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

Plenty of numbers favor veteran barrel racer
Lisa Lockhart isn't a numbers person. But every once in a while, something forces the veteran barrel racer to contemplate the digits that define her career.

Five military veterans to be honored during NFR
Patrick Henry Brady is one of five military veterans who will be honored during this year's NFR, men whose bravery often proved that 'discretion is the better part of valor' at the Thomas & Mack.

Rodeo competitions beyond NFR make Vegas home
Without question, over the past 40 years, the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo has made Las Vegas the center of the universe in the sport.

NFR features tight battle for all-around title
With the exception of last season, Stetson Wright has been a runaway winner of the all-around cowboy competition that culminates at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

NFR: 40 years of growing in Vegas
A historic vote took place among the PRCA Board of Directors, on whether to keep the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Oklahoma City or move it to Las Vegas. The result was a 5-5 tie.

