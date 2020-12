The 2020 National Finals Rodeo is taking place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Kaycee Feild performs during the 3rd go-round of the National Finals Rodeo in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (Steve Gray/PRCA)

Allen Boore performs during the 3rd go-round of the National Finals Rodeo in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (Alaina Stangle/PRCA)

Will Lummus performs during the 3rd go-round of the National Finals Rodeo in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (Steve Gray/PRCA)

Travis Graves performs during the 3rd go-round of the National Finals Rodeo in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (Clay Guardipee/PRCA)

Lisa Lockhart performs during the 3rd go-round of the National Finals Rodeo in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (Roseanna Sales/PRCA)

Cory Solomon performs during the 3rd go-round of the National Finals Rodeo in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (Roseanna Sales/PRCA)

The Grand Entry performance lights up the 3rd go-round of the National Finals Rodeo in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (Alaina Stangle/PRCA)

Colten Fritzlan performs during the 3rd go-round of the National Finals Rodeo in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (Roseanna Sales/PRCA)

Cory Solomon is seen during the 3rd go-round of the National Finals Rodeo in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (Roseanna Sales/PRCA)

Colten Fritzlan rides during the 3rd go-round of the National Finals Rodeo in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (Alaina Stangle/PRCA)

The gates have closed on Day 3 of the 2020 National Finals Rodeo in Arlington, Texas.

On Saturday, saddle bronc rider Allen Boore won Round 3 and set the go-round record with a 90.5-point ride at Globe Life Field.

Check out the night’s action in the photo gallery and all the results from Saturday night.