47°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
National Finals Rodeo

NFR Day 4: Lummus gets key win in tight steer wrestling fight — PHOTOS

Will Lummus wrestles a steer on day four of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack ...
Will Lummus wrestles a steer on day four of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Will Lummus points to the crowd on day four of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Ma ...
Will Lummus points to the crowd on day four of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Garrett Shadbolt rides High Roller on day four of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & ...
Garrett Shadbolt rides High Roller on day four of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Jackson Dean performs on day four of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center ...
Jackson Dean performs on day four of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Kade Sonnier gets a hand from a pickup man on day four of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thom ...
Kade Sonnier gets a hand from a pickup man on day four of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
A cowgirl rides out for the national anthem on day four of the National Finals Rodeo at the Tho ...
A cowgirl rides out for the national anthem on day four of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Tilden Hooper rides Square Bale on day four of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Ma ...
Tilden Hooper rides Square Bale on day four of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Waylon Bourgeois rides Little Bug on day four of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & ...
Waylon Bourgeois rides Little Bug on day four of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Tucker Allen wrestles down a steer on day four of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & ...
Tucker Allen wrestles down a steer on day four of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Rocker Steiner rides Tequila Queen on day four of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & ...
Rocker Steiner rides Tequila Queen on day four of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
J.D. Struxness falls over while trying to wrestle down a steer on day four of the National Fina ...
J.D. Struxness falls over while trying to wrestle down a steer on day four of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Ty Erickson wrestles down a steer on day four of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & ...
Ty Erickson wrestles down a steer on day four of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Chance Howard falls over during steer wrestling on day four of the National Finals Rodeo at the ...
Chance Howard falls over during steer wrestling on day four of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Wesley Thorpe throws out his rope during the steer wrestling portion on day four of the Nationa ...
Wesley Thorpe throws out his rope during the steer wrestling portion on day four of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Kade Driggers and Junior Nogueira compete in team roping on day four of the National Finals Rod ...
Kade Driggers and Junior Nogueira compete in team roping on day four of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Ben Erickson rides Elvira on day four of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Cen ...
Ben Erickson rides Elvira on day four of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Gucci Equine’s Green Bay bucks up in the chute as Zeke Thurston hangs on on day four of ...
Gucci Equine’s Green Bay bucks up in the chute as Zeke Thurston hangs on on day four of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Riley Pruitt ties a calf on day four of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Cent ...
Riley Pruitt ties a calf on day four of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Kincade Henry tips his hat to the audience on day four of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thom ...
Kincade Henry tips his hat to the audience on day four of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Shad Mayfield looks up on day four of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center ...
Shad Mayfield looks up on day four of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Ty Harris walks away from the calf on day four of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & ...
Ty Harris walks away from the calf on day four of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Tricia Aldridge rounds a barrel on day four of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Ma ...
Tricia Aldridge rounds a barrel on day four of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Lisa Lockhart races into the arena on day four of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & ...
Lisa Lockhart races into the arena on day four of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Cameron Hughes cheers and amps up the crowd on day four of the National Finals Rodeo at the Tho ...
Cameron Hughes cheers and amps up the crowd on day four of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Qynn Anderson gets stepped on by Ace the bull on day four of the National Finals Rodeo at the T ...
Qynn Anderson gets stepped on by Ace the bull on day four of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Luke Mackey rides Belly Dump on day four of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack ...
Luke Mackey rides Belly Dump on day four of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Bull fighter Dusty Tuckness smiles on day four of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & ...
Bull fighter Dusty Tuckness smiles on day four of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Stetson Wright falls off of Barber Dyson Ford’s Gangster Walk Beutler and Son Rodeo, whi ...
Stetson Wright falls off of Barber Dyson Ford’s Gangster Walk Beutler and Son Rodeo, which is the name of the bull, on day four of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
More Stories
2025 NFR Las Vegas 4th go-round results
NFR Live with barrel racer Carlee Otero
2025 NFR Las Vegas 3rd go-round results
NFR Live with team roper Douglas Rich
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 7, 2025 - 10:11 pm
 

Steer wrestler Will Lummus didn’t have the best start to this year’s National Finals Rodeo.

Lummus arrived in Las Vegas leading the world standings in a tight steer wrestling field but failed to record times in two of the first three go-rounds.

The 33-year-old from Byhalia, Mississippi, picked the perfect time to get his first go-round win at the NFR. Lummus posted a time of 4.0 seconds to share Sunday night’s steer wrestling win with Tucker Allen, of Ventura, California, on the fourth night of competition at the Thomas & Mack Center.

“It felt good,” Lummus said. “I didn’t love the steer that I had drawn, but I knew I could win something if I just did my job. I rode better this night than I have the previous three nights. Some guys had bad luck and they let me capitalize and win.”

Lummus and Allen each picked up $32,824 in earnings for sharing the win. Two other steer wrestling title contenders, Tyler Waguespack and J.D. Struxness, appeared to have go-round winning runs but were given time penalties and did not receive any earnings.

“I didn’t think I was going to be able to win the round on that steer, but I just lucked out,” Allen said. “Some bad luck for some other guys, I’m feeling it for them, but Will made a great run on a bad steer. It’s really impressive. It shows how much of a winner he is.”

Lummus leads the steer wrestling standings with $256,569.12 in earnings and Allen is second at $233,316.26. After not having the best nights at the beginning of the NFR, Lummus said he’s focused on winning the most money each night.

“At this point right now, I’ve put the gold buckle (the world championship) to the side,” Lummus said. “If we have a chance, that’s great. I’m here to win money. I’m here try to win $37,000 every night. If I do that, then I will have a chance at the end, maybe not an average check (extra money for the average of the best runs at NFR), but I have a chance.”

With the middle days of NFR approaching, more attention is being paid to the aggregate standings, which pays extra money to the athletes who have the best average time over the course of the 10 days.

‘Tough to win’

Lummus is 15th in the aggregate, which was hurt by his two no-times after the first three days. Allen is second in the aggregate. There is a total payout of $354,851.11 for the top eight in the aggregate with the winner getting an extra $94,035.54.

“It’s tough to win against the 15 best guys in the world and I feel like this is an extremely tough set of guys,” Lummus said. “It’s the toughest set of guys I can remember in the last couple of years and guys have been showing it.”

Lummus is seeking his first steer wrestling world title in his eighth NFR appearance. Last year, Lummus entered the final day of NFR leading the standings, but was jumped after Struxness picked up a bonus of more than $8,000 by finishing eighth in the aggregate. He beat Lummus by $1,508 for the title.

“It’s really hard to win,” Lummus said. “I’m glad I was the guy tonight. These last four rounds, it’s just been a lot of ups and downs. I knew missing my first one that I could probably slip in the bottom and get an average check and then (Saturday) night we go down on another steer … that’s not a comfortable spot for me, but I’m also dangerous when I get backed into the corner. That’s where I’m at.”

Ty Erickson, who is first in the aggregate, is third in the standings ($209.601.56), Waguespack (fifth in both standings) and Struxness (sixth in both standings) are not out of it.

“You cannot back off. You have to go for it and take chances every night,” Allen said. “There’s a lot of reward.”

Allen, who entered the NFR fifth in the standings, shared Lummus’ sentiments that he isn’t thinking about the aggregate and is just trying win go-rounds.

“I’ve got to throw haymakers every night and figure out if we have a chance to win, if not, win as much (money) as we can,” Lummus said.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
NFR Live with barrel racer Carlee Otero
RJ

Barrel racer Carlee Otero joins us for NFR Live at 4:45 from Day 4 of the 2025 National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center.

 
NFR Live with team roper Douglas Rich
RJ

Team roper Douglas Rich joins us for NFR Live at 4:45 from Day 3 of the 2025 National Finals Rodeo from the Thomas Mack Center.

Q Taylor, competing in his first-ever Wrangler NFR, rides Vitalix Guns Blazing to a score of 8 ...
Young pro closes deal, makes two finales
By Alex Riley Special to the / RJ

Since turning pro in 2022, the Alberta, Canada, native has done well for himself in the PRCA and the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association. Just not well enough to make either organization’s season-culminating finale.

Tyler Waguespack competes in steer wrestling during the opening day of the National Finals Rode ...
Contestants reflect on Vegas NFR history
By Patrick Everson Special to the / RJ

On Thursday night, the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo commenced for the 40th year in Las Vegas, at the Thomas Mack Center. The first of 10 nights got off to its usual roaring start.

MORE STORIES