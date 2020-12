The 2020 National Finals Rodeo is taking place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Ty Wallace performs during the 4th go-round of the National Finals Rodeo in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. (Roseanna Sales/PRCA)

Jacob Talley performs during the 4th go-round of the National Finals Rodeo in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. (Steve Gray/PRCA)

Hailey Kinsel rides during the 4th go-round of the National Finals Rodeo in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. (Roseanna Sales/PRCA)

Brenten Hall performs during the 4th go-round of the National Finals Rodeo in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. (Clay Guardipee/PRCA)

Adam Gray rides during the 4th go-round of the National Finals Rodeo in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. (Roseanna Sales/PRCA)

Clowns are seen during the 4th go-round of the National Finals Rodeo in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. (Clay Guardipee/PRCA)

Chase Tryan performs during the 4th go-round of the National Finals Rodeo in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. (Clay Guardipee/PRCA)

Day 4 of the 2020 National Finals Rodeo in Arlington, Texas, is in the books.

On Sunday, bareback rider Tim O’Connell got a crucial Round 4 win. He won world titles from 2016-18.

Check out the night’s action in the photo gallery and all the results from Sunday night.