National Finals Rodeo

NFR Day 8: Allen jumps to steer wrestling lead, Wright returns — PHOTOS

Kincade Henry celebrates after placing first in tie-down roping during the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Kincade Henry competes in tie-down roping during the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Stetson Wright rides Bobby Shows while competing in saddle bronc riding during the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Weston Patterson reacts after competing in saddle bronc riding during the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Weston Patterson rides Cowboy Fool while competing in saddle bronc riding during the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Zac Dallas rides Moose while competing in saddle bronc riding during the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Lefty Holman reacts after competing in saddle bronc riding during the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Dawson Hay reacts after getting bucked off by Angel Cat while competing in saddle bronc riding during the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Kade Bruno rides Get Down while competing in saddle bronc riding during the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Kolton Schmidt, right, and Jonathan Torres compete in team roping during the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Tucker Allen competes in steer wrestling during the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Supporters of steer wrestling competitor Rowdy Parrott cheer during the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Gavin Soileau competes in steer wrestling during the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Rocker Steiner rides Queezy Roller while competing in bareback riding during the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Jess Pope celebrates after placing first in bareback riding during the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Rocker Steiner rides Queezy Roller while competing in bareback riding during the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Sam Petersen rides Wild N Out while competing in bareback riding during the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Jess Pope rides Deep Springs while competing in bareback riding during the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Wacey Schalla rides Big Dance while competing in bareback riding during the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Dean Thompson rides Winning Rose while competing in bareback riding during the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Tilden Hooper rides Straight Ringer while competing in bareback riding during the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Garrett Shadbolt reacts after competing in bareback riding during the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Jacek Frost rides Mighty High while competing in bareback riding during the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Mason Clements rides Priefert’s Dusty Roads while competing in bareback riding during the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Waylon Bourgeois reacts after competing in bareback riding during the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Cole Franks rides Right On Q while competing in bareback riding during the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Contestants are introduced at the start of the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Contestants are introduced at the start of the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
December 11, 2025 - 9:14 pm
December 11, 2025 - 9:14 pm
 

Steer wrestler Tucker Allen entered the 2025 National Finals Rodeo with $150,867 in earnings and was fifth in the world standings.

He has almost matched that total with his earnings through eight rounds of NFR. And he has taken the lead in the standings.

Allen won his third go-round at NFR with a time of 3.9 seconds and won Thursday night’s steer wrestling go-round at the on the eighth night of the event at the Thomas & Mack Center, picking up $36,667 in earnings.

With the win, Allen has jumped Will Lummus for the lead in the standings. Allen has $298,963 in earnings and leads Lummus by more than $8,000 with two rounds remaining.

Allen, from Ventura, California, has $148,096 in earnings during the NFR.

“I don’t even know how much I’ve won yet, but hopefully we’ll try to get more,” Allen said. “That’s what you’re here for.

“Just one night at a time, that’s all the matters. There’s no where else where you can go for $36 grand at night, so might as well go for it each night.”

The 26-year-old is also first in the aggregate, which is an average of all the competitors’ times throughout NFR. Allen’s aggregate time is 36.60 seconds on eight runs and second-place Rowdy Parrott is at 46.40 seconds.

If Allen holds the first-place spot, he would add another $94,035 to his earnings.

“It’s cool (to be No. 1 in the standings). I really don’t care about the average or the world,” Allen said. “It’s one night at a time. … I just tried to axe that steer out.

“Luckily, it worked out and he cooperated, so we’ll take it. … One of my favorite runs of the week.”

The biggest development of Thursday night was Stetson Wright returning to make his runs in saddle bronc riding and bull riding after he suffered a left hip and right leg contusion after reride during the bull riding event Wednesday night.

On Thursday, Wright posted a score of 82.75 seconds in his saddle bronc ride and did not receive any earnings. Wright was gingerly walking off and was seen grimacing. Wright then finished fourth in his bull-riding go-round with a score of 88 points and picked up $15,377 in earnings.

Wright holds a more than $129,678 lead over Wacey Schalla for the all-round title and leads Ky Hamilton by more than $90,000 in the bull riding standings.

‘Prepare to do this good’

Allen wasn’t out of it entering NFR, as he was fewer than $45,000 behind Lummus for the lead. Allen jumped to second in the standings after winning the go-round on the second night of NFR on Friday.

He then shared the go-round win on Sunday with Lummus. Allen was the only rider to hit under 4-seconds with his winning run Thursday and Lummus did not post a time after missing his steer.

“In a way, yeah,” Allen said when asked if he expected to perform this well at NFR. “You never want to be cocky and say ‘I was expecting this.’ Everyone daydreams about finals like this, but you prepare to do this good.

“I’m just blessed to have been able to do this good.”

Allen credited his horse, Banker, for being solid throughout NFR to have a great run and be in a position to contend for the world title.

“He’s a blessing. He’s truly one of a kind,” Allen said. Hopefully, he goes down as one of the greatest. He deserves all the credit. He’s unreal. He’s the reason that all of this has happened. Couldn’t do it without him.”

‘Be willing to fail’

It’s the second NFR for Allen. He finished 11th in last year’s standings and placed in two rounds and was fourth in the average.

Allen said his preparation has been the same as this year’s NFR, but the change has been his mindset to be more aggressive.

“I learned not to back off,” Allen said. “I played it same on one or two stars and ended up fourth in the average and fourth kind of sucks. I mean it doesn’t suck, money’s great, but we don’t compete to finish fourth. I told myself be willing to fail big to win big.”

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com.


