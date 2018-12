For the first time, the National Finals Rodeo has partnered with the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo to offer the Golden Circle of Champions.

The event brings in 20 children and their families from around the country that have previously or are currently fighting life-threatening cancer.

Check out the video above.

