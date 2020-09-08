NFR expected to move from Las Vegas to Texas in 2020

The pandemic will move the National Finals Rodeo, one of the most successful special events on the Las Vegas calendar, to the home of baseball’s Texas Rangers this year.

Jessica Routier of Buffalo, S.D., turns the corner in Barrel racing at the tenth go round of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Brody Cress of Hillsdale, Wyo., wins the tenth go round of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

J.D. Struxness of Milan, Minn., mistimes the leap in Steer Wrestling during the tenth go round of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Spencer Wright of Milford, Utah, kicks back for the crowd in Saddle Bronc Riding at the tenth go round of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association and Texas Rangers officials have called a news conference Wednesday morning at which they are expected to announce this year’s National Finals Rodeo will move from Las Vegas to Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

According to an advisory, PRCA CEO George Taylor, Texas Rangers Chief Operating Officer Neil Leibman, Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams, Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price and Terry Zrubek, director of economic development for the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, will be on hand to “announce the first major non-baseball event at the park since its opening.”

Globe Life Field, which has a retractable roof and seats 40,300 people, is the new home stadium of the Texas Rangers Major League Baseball team. It debuted with a season-opening game July 24 against the Colorado Rockies.

The NFR has been held in Las Vegas at the Thomas & Mack Center since moving from Oklahoma City in 1985. But local restrictions limiting ticket sales to live sporting events amid the coronavirus pandemic has fueled speculation the PRCA would seek an alternative site for this year’s rodeo.

“It’s a fluid situation with this pandemic. It’s going to dictate what we do,” Las Vegas Events President Pat Christenson said in July about the possibility of the NFR remaining in Las Vegas. “Our hope is that we’re doing a fully attended NFR. As we get closer and if that’s not possible, we’re going to have to look at options.”

The loss of the NFR would be another major blow to the Las Vegas economy, Christenson said at the time.

“There is no single event that has a bigger impact on Las Vegas than the National Finals Rodeo,” he said.

Representatives of Las Vegas Events, the special events coordinator for the rodeo, said last month that Cowboy Christmas, an annual retail gift show associated with the National Finals Rodeo, would be canceled for 2020.

The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association announced on Aug. 19 that it has been exploring options for temporarily relocating the rodeo, which annually has been one of the most successful special events on the Las Vegas calendar.

The rodeo regularly sells out the host Thomas & Mack Center on each of the 10 nights of performances every December.

The Colorado Springs, Colorado-based PRCA had said a decision would be reached by Sept. 30 as to whether to have the rodeo in Las Vegas without fans in attendance or search for another venue in another city, but it appears the announcement is coming sooner.

Holding the rodeo without fans was going to be problematic for Las Vegas Events because ticket sales revenue generates millions of dollars in prize-pool money.

Representatives of Las Vegas Events said if the rodeo is held in another destination, Cowboy Christmas could be hosted there as well. LVE said it would work closely with the PRCA to determine the feasibility of including Cowboy Christmas in its plan for 2020 by the end of September.

One of the most successful and popular ancillary events of NFR in Las Vegas, Cowboy Christmas has grown into a 440,000-square-foot shopping and interactive experience.

With more than 350 exhibitors from across the United States, Cowboy Christmas caters to the Western lifestyle and includes live entertainment, specialty food and beverage, and Western exhibits.

