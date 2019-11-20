NFR Express bus service includes Convention Center, 24 hotels

Rodeo fans looking for transportation to and from the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo will have the option to utilize the complimentary shuttle bus service — the NFR Express — with routes from the Las Vegas Convention Center and NFR official host hotels on the Las Vegas Strip and Downtown to the Thomas Mack Center.

Tiany Schuster rounds a barrel aboard her horse JSYK I'm Famous on Dec. 7, 2017, during the first go-round of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center. WNFR fans can use any of 24 express us routes to get from 24 hotels and the Las Vegas Convenion Center to the Thomas & Mack Center for rodeo performances Dec. 5-14, 2019. (Greg Westfall/WPRA)

Rodeo fans looking for transportation to and from the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo will have the option to utilize the complimentary shuttle bus service — the NFR Express — with routes from the Las Vegas Convention Center and NFR official host hotels on the Las Vegas Strip and Downtown to the Thomas & Mack Center.

From Thursday, Dec. 5 through Saturday, Dec. 14, shuttle buses will pick up at Cowboy Christmas at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The one-way route will serve as the Rodeo Express Shuttle and will run from the Las Vegas Convention Center South Hall directly to the Thomas & Mack Center.

Also beginning on Dec. 5, the NFR Express will begin complimentary routes to and from the NFR sponsor hotels. There are 14 routes, covering 24 hotel properties.

“The NFR Express is the most efficient means to get to the Thomas & Mack Center,” said Pat Christenson, president of Las Vegas Events. “In addition to the routes that service our hotel partners, there is a one-way shuttle that allows fans to move from Cowboy Christmas to the arena. Because ofincreased traffic and parking congestion at the Thomas & Mack Center, we encourage fans to consider this complimentary mode of transportation.”

In 2019, all Wrangler NFR performances begin at 6:45 p.m. PST. NFR Express will begin pick-ups at 5 p.m. and include return service until 10:30 p.m. There is no shuttle bus service during the actual rodeo performance.

Rodeo fans are urged to utilize the NFR Express for round-trip transportation. In addition, fans are asked to allow approximately 15 minutes for traffic conditions from each hotel pick-up point. The NFR Express routes and pick-up points are as follows:

Route 1 One-Way Express shuttle

Cowboy Christmas – Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls (Bronze Parking Lot)

Route 2

MGM Grand – West wing entrance

Route 3

Sam’s Town – Rear entrance (behind the food court)

Route 4

Mandalay Bay – Shark Reef entrance

Tropicana – North entrance

Route 5

Hard Rock Hotel – Main entrance

Westgate – East Tower entrance

Route 6

New York-New York – Main entrance

The Orleans – Valet entrance

Route 7

Gold Coast – Valet entrance

Rio – Rotunda entrance

Route 8

The D – Main entrance

Golden Nugget – Carson Tower entrance

Route 9

Downtown Grand – Entrance at 3rd Street. and Ogden Avenue

The Plaza – The Plaza Welcome Sign – Main St. and Carson Ave.

Route 10

Caesars Palace – Tour bus area (Under Planet Hollywood sign)

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas – Main entrance (north wall)

Route 11

The Mirage – North valet entrance

Treasure Island (TI) – Bus loading zone, near the South Side Valet

Route 12

Flamingo – Tour bus area

Harrah’s – Bus tour lobby

Route 13

Bally’s – North entrance

Planet Hollywood – Tour bus area

Route 14

Silverton – Main entrance

South Point – Main entrance

For more information on the Wrangler NFR and Cowboy Christmas, please visit www.NFRexperience.com or through social media at /LasVegasNFR and use #WranglerNFR. For the latest Pro Rodeo news and Wrangler NFR coverage, please visit prorodeo.com or through social media at @PRCA_ProRodeo.