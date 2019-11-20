NFR Express bus service includes Convention Center, 24 hotels
Rodeo fans looking for transportation to and from the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo will have the option to utilize the complimentary shuttle bus service — the NFR Express — with routes from the Las Vegas Convention Center and NFR official host hotels on the Las Vegas Strip and Downtown to the Thomas Mack Center.
From Thursday, Dec. 5 through Saturday, Dec. 14, shuttle buses will pick up at Cowboy Christmas at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The one-way route will serve as the Rodeo Express Shuttle and will run from the Las Vegas Convention Center South Hall directly to the Thomas & Mack Center.
Also beginning on Dec. 5, the NFR Express will begin complimentary routes to and from the NFR sponsor hotels. There are 14 routes, covering 24 hotel properties.
“The NFR Express is the most efficient means to get to the Thomas & Mack Center,” said Pat Christenson, president of Las Vegas Events. “In addition to the routes that service our hotel partners, there is a one-way shuttle that allows fans to move from Cowboy Christmas to the arena. Because ofincreased traffic and parking congestion at the Thomas & Mack Center, we encourage fans to consider this complimentary mode of transportation.”
In 2019, all Wrangler NFR performances begin at 6:45 p.m. PST. NFR Express will begin pick-ups at 5 p.m. and include return service until 10:30 p.m. There is no shuttle bus service during the actual rodeo performance.
Rodeo fans are urged to utilize the NFR Express for round-trip transportation. In addition, fans are asked to allow approximately 15 minutes for traffic conditions from each hotel pick-up point. The NFR Express routes and pick-up points are as follows:
Route 1 One-Way Express shuttle
Cowboy Christmas – Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls (Bronze Parking Lot)
Route 2
MGM Grand – West wing entrance
Route 3
Sam’s Town – Rear entrance (behind the food court)
Route 4
Mandalay Bay – Shark Reef entrance
Tropicana – North entrance
Route 5
Hard Rock Hotel – Main entrance
Westgate – East Tower entrance
Route 6
New York-New York – Main entrance
The Orleans – Valet entrance
Route 7
Gold Coast – Valet entrance
Rio – Rotunda entrance
Route 8
The D – Main entrance
Golden Nugget – Carson Tower entrance
Route 9
Downtown Grand – Entrance at 3rd Street. and Ogden Avenue
The Plaza – The Plaza Welcome Sign – Main St. and Carson Ave.
Route 10
Caesars Palace – Tour bus area (Under Planet Hollywood sign)
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas – Main entrance (north wall)
Route 11
The Mirage – North valet entrance
Treasure Island (TI) – Bus loading zone, near the South Side Valet
Route 12
Flamingo – Tour bus area
Harrah’s – Bus tour lobby
Route 13
Bally’s – North entrance
Planet Hollywood – Tour bus area
Route 14
Silverton – Main entrance
South Point – Main entrance
For more information on the Wrangler NFR and Cowboy Christmas, please visit www.NFRexperience.com or through social media at /LasVegasNFR and use #WranglerNFR. For the latest Pro Rodeo news and Wrangler NFR coverage, please visit prorodeo.com or through social media at @PRCA_ProRodeo.