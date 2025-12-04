NFR features tight battle for all-around title

With the exception of last season, Stetson Wright has been a runaway winner of the all-around cowboy competition that culminates at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

The ride of her life: Rodeo legend Pam Minick credits native Las Vegas for her success

NFR move to Vegas the ‘best thing that could happen to the rodeo’

Bull Riding competitor Wacey Schalla Bad Magic during National Finals Rodeo Day 2 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Stetson Wright, of Milford, Utah, celebrates after competing in bull riding during the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. Wright shared the title for the day’s bull riding competition with Ky Hamilton of Mackay, Australia. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

With the exception of last season, when he sat out with injuries, Stetson Wright has been a runaway winner of the all-around cowboy competition that culminates at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

But when the Utah cowboy saddles up for Round 1 of this year’s pro rodeo Super Bowl, at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday night, he’ll finally have a fight on his hands.

Wright was stomped by a bronc in Washington state in September, forcing him to miss several weeks with broken ribs and a punctured lung. His once comfortable margin over 20-year-old Wacey Schalla of Oklahoma in the race for the coveted gold buckle has been reduced to $32,685.

As street hockey rivals Wayne and Garth said in the movies, “Game On!”

Wright said he is looking forward to engaging Schalla in a competition that, over the past two-plus decades, has become more of a foregone conclusion, aided and abetted by fellow legends such as Ty Murray (seven all-arounds) and Trevor Brazile (14).

“Winning the all-around in years before, it was kind of decided before we got to the Finals,” said Wright, who at 26 already has accumulated eight world titles, including consecutive all-arounds from 2019 to 2023.

“Now, I think it’s so good to be able to win a gold buckle going in with an actual race that’s going to make a statement for the type of cowboys (we are).”

Wright qualified for the NFR in saddle bronc and bull riding, Schalla in bareback riding and bulls. Long-time rodeo observers are calling this one of the most intense all-around duels in recent memory.

But Schalla appears to be trying to turn down the hype on the brewing battle with Wright.

Finding perspective

“At the end of the day, it’s another rodeo that adds a lot of money,” said Schalla, the upstart who finished fourth in the all-around as a rookie in 2024. He already has earned $362,596 riding bulls this season, edging Wright for the top spot coming into Las Vegas.

“You got 10 chances to do the best you can and hopefully come out with the gold buckles,” Schalla said. “I’m not planning on changing anything other than keeping my head on straight.”

An artist’s rendering on the PRCA website shows Wright and Schalla putting up their dukes in the shadow of the Thomas & Mack Center. Wright said if you’ve been following the ebb and flow of their budding rivalry through social media, you might think he and Schalla don’t care for one another.

Nothing could be further from the truth, he said.

“I like Waycee, we’re best buds,” Wright told The Cowboy Channel in a recent interview. “I’m pulling for him. But of course you want to be on top when it’s over.”

The all-around is more of a trophy that rewards perseverance and consistency, rather than an actual head-to-head competition. So Wright said he doesn’t necessarily focus on it.

In fact, Wright said the most memorable of his eight world titles came in 2021, when he tied for the saddle bronc win in the 10th go-round to edge brother Ryder for the championship in that event.

“We went back and forth from January to December, first to second,” said Stetson, whose father Cody and uncles Jesse and Spencer also were world saddle bronc champions. “I ended up coming out on top there, and that one holds a special place in my heart.”

More titles at stake

In addition to the all-around and bull riding, several other tight battles are taking shape as the Wrangler NFR arrives in Las Vegas for the 40th year.

Three-time world champion Ryder Wright leads second-place Damian Brennan by about $16,000 atop the saddle bronc standings, with Zeke Hay lurking in third place.

In steer wrestling, Will Lummus will start the NFR with about a $33,000 edge — or about what an NFR go-round win pays. In team roping, header Kaleb Driggers leads Tanner Tomlinson by $15,000, and heeler Junior Nogueira is ahead of second-place Colter Todd by $35,000.

The top six in women’s barrel racing — Kassie Mowry, Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Emily Beisel, Hailey Kinsel, Megan McLeod-Sprague and Lisa Lockhart — are separated by just $33,978. So again, a go-round win by any of those cowgirls could significantly shuffle the deck.

In bareback riding and tie-down roping, former wake boarder Rocker Steiner and Riley Webb have opened gaps of $81,000 and $49,000, respectively, on their closest pursuers. But with all the money on the line each night, plus another $86,000 available to the average winners over 10 rounds, those titles are far from being decided.

To paraphrase that old Kenny Rogers song, there’ll be time enough for countin’ when the ridin’ and ropin’ are done, in 10 days. For now, the best advice is just to sit back, pop open a cold beverage and enjoy the show.