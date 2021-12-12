38°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
National Finals Rodeo

NFR final go-round recap: Kaycee Feild wins 6th bareback world title

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 11, 2021 - 8:55 pm
 
Kaycee Feild of Genola, Utah, competes in the bareback riding event during the tenth go-round o ...
Kaycee Feild of Genola, Utah, competes in the bareback riding event during the tenth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Jess Pope of Waverly, Kan., competes in the bareback riding event during the tenth go-round of ...
Jess Pope of Waverly, Kan., competes in the bareback riding event during the tenth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Kaycee Feild of Genola, Utah, competes in the bareback riding event during the tenth go-round o ...
Kaycee Feild of Genola, Utah, competes in the bareback riding event during the tenth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Jess Pope of Waverly, Kan., competes in the bareback riding event during the tenth go-round of ...
Jess Pope of Waverly, Kan., competes in the bareback riding event during the tenth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Jess Pope of Waverly, Kan., competes in the bareback riding event during the tenth go-round of ...
Jess Pope of Waverly, Kan., competes in the bareback riding event during the tenth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Jess Pope of Waverly, Kan., reacts after his run in the bareback riding event during the tenth ...
Jess Pope of Waverly, Kan., reacts after his run in the bareback riding event during the tenth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Jess Pope of Waverly, Kan., celebrates his win in the bareback riding event in the National Fin ...
Jess Pope of Waverly, Kan., celebrates his win in the bareback riding event in the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Jess Pope of Waverly, Kan., celebrates his win in the bareback riding event in the National Fin ...
Jess Pope of Waverly, Kan., celebrates his win in the bareback riding event in the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Jess Pope of Waverly, Kan., far right, is presented with a gold buckle after his win in the bar ...
Jess Pope of Waverly, Kan., far right, is presented with a gold buckle after his win in the bareback riding event in the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Jordon Briggs of Tolar, Texas, third from left, is announced the winner in the barrel racing du ...
Jordon Briggs of Tolar, Texas, third from left, is announced the winner in the barrel racing during the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Jordon Briggs of Tolar, Texas, celebrates after winning in the barrel racing during the Nationa ...
Jordon Briggs of Tolar, Texas, celebrates after winning in the barrel racing during the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Jordon Briggs of Tolar, Texas, competes in the barrel racing event during the tenth go-round of ...
Jordon Briggs of Tolar, Texas, competes in the barrel racing event during the tenth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Jordon Briggs of Tolar, Texas, competes in the barrel racing event during the tenth go-round of ...
Jordon Briggs of Tolar, Texas, competes in the barrel racing event during the tenth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Caleb Smidt of Belville, Texas, third from left, is announced the winner of the tie-down event ...
Caleb Smidt of Belville, Texas, third from left, is announced the winner of the tie-down event in the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Caleb Smidt of Belville, Texas, raises his hand after his run in the tie-down event during the ...
Caleb Smidt of Belville, Texas, raises his hand after his run in the tie-down event during the tenth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Caleb Smidt of Belville, Texas, competes in the tie-down event during the tenth go-round of the ...
Caleb Smidt of Belville, Texas, competes in the tie-down event during the tenth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Caleb Smidt of Belville, Texas, competes in the tie-down event during the tenth go-round of the ...
Caleb Smidt of Belville, Texas, competes in the tie-down event during the tenth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

For 10 grueling days, it was the young lion against the older lion in heated bareback riding competition at the National Finals Rodeo.

When 23-year-old upstart Jess Pope parried, five-time world champion Kaycee Feild, 34, thrust.

When Pope bobbed, Feild weaved.

When Pope floated like a butterfly, Feild stung like a bee.

Entering Saturday’s final go-round of the Super Bowl of Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center, the two roughstock heavyweights were divided by less than $36,000 — and only two points in the NFR average — atop the standings.

With each round paying nearly $27,000 to win and the cumulative pacesetter over 10 go-rounds receiving an additional $69,000 and change, it still was anybody’s rodeo.

It would all come down to eight seconds — or fewer — on the final day.

Pope drew Pendleton Whisky’s runner-up bareback horse of the year, Frontier Rodeo’s Gun Fire, and scored 92 points.

Feild drew New Scarlet representing the Pickett Pro Rodeo Company and scored 89.

After the math was performed and double-checked, the old lion was awarded the gold buckle — by $16,921. Or about a field goal if rodeo were football.

“It’s a real humbling experience,” said Feild, the son of Lewis Feild, a three-time all-around world champion who died in 2016. “The legacy of the Feild name that my great father Lewis Feild started — it’s an honor to carry it on.”

It was the second-closest of the world championship battles, as three-time all-around cowboy titlist Stetson Wright edged his brother, Ryder, by $187 after winning the final round in saddle bronc riding.

In another significant 10th-round development, Shane Hanchey slipped from the championship lead to fourth in the final standings after failing to tie down his calf. That paved the way for NFR average champion Caleb Smidt to earn his third world championship buckle. Smidt started the round trailing Hanchey by less than $4,000 atop the standings.

This year’s champions:

Bareback riding

Kaycee Feild

Genola, Utah

Age: 34

Season earnings: $357,419

World championships: 6

2021 NFR earnings: $231,563 (2nd place)

2021 NFR go-round wins: 3

Steer wrestling

Tyler Waguespack

Gonzales, Louisiana

Age: 31

Season earnings: $289,790

World championships: 3

2021 NFR earnings: $213,448 (2nd place)

2021 NFR go-round wins: 2

Team roping (heading)

Kaleb Driggers

Hoboken, Georgia

Age: 32

Season earnings: $263,226

World championships: 1

2021 NFR earnings: $143,896 (3rd place)

2021 NFR go-round wins: 1

Team roping (heeler)

Junior Nogueira

Presidente Prude, Brazil

Age: 31

Season earnings: $277,611

World championships: 1

2021 NFR earnings: $143,896 (3rd place)

2021 NFR go-round wins: 1

Saddle bronc riding

Stetson Wright

Milford, Utah

Age: 22

Season earnings: $343,523

World championships: 1

2021 NFR earnings: $150,427 (8th place)

2021 NFR go-round wins: 2

Tie-down roping

Caleb Smidt

Bellville, Texas

Age: 32

Season earnings: $318,455

World championships: 3

2021 NFR earnings: $191,576 (1st place)

2021 NFR go-round wins: 1

Barrell racing

Jordon Briggs

Tolar, Texas

Age: 33

Season earnings: $297,460

World championships: 1

2021 NFR earnings: $167,627

2021 NFR go-round wins: 3

Bull riding

Sage Kimzey

Salado, Texas

Age: 27

Season earnings: $345,497

World championships: 7

2021 NFR earnings: $146,726 (3rd place)

2021 NFR go-round wins: 0

All-around cowboy

Stetson Wright

Milford, Utah

Age: 22

Season earnings: $519,664

World championships: 3

2021 NFR earnings: $116,899

2021 NFR go-round wins: 3

MOST READ
1
2021 NFR Las Vegas 9th go-round results
2021 NFR Las Vegas 9th go-round results
2
Gene Simmons slashes asking price of Henderson mansion
Gene Simmons slashes asking price of Henderson mansion
3
Longtime Raiders fans frustrated by passive Las Vegas fans
Longtime Raiders fans frustrated by passive Las Vegas fans
4
‘Disgusting actions:’ Nearly all Nevada staffers quit Mi Familia Vota
‘Disgusting actions:’ Nearly all Nevada staffers quit Mi Familia Vota
5
Tickets to Adele’s Caesars shows as pricey as expected
Tickets to Adele’s Caesars shows as pricey as expected
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Josh Frost of Randlett, Utah, is thrown from Barracuda in bull riding during the fourth round o ...
NFR Live with bull rider Josh Frost
RJ

Bull rider Josh Frost joined Amber Dixon for Live at 4:45 from Day 10 of the 2021 National Finals Rodeo.

People cheer during the ninth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Ce ...
NFR 2021: Day 9 — PHOTOS
RJ

The National Finals Rodeo’s 9th go-round took place at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas Friday night. Check out the action here.

Zeke Thurston of Big Valley, Alberta, rides Damaged Goods in Saddlebronc during the Day 2 of th ...
2021 NFR Las Vegas 9th go-round results
RJ

Here are the 9th go-round results from the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

Just Plain Crazy owner/designer Jennifer Watchous, front, poses with Blue Man Group on Thursday ...
2 Cowboy Christmas exhibitors win recognition in new contest
By Patrick Everson Special to the / RJ

This is the first year Cowboy Christmas held a Best Booth Contest. There were three categories: Best Western-Themed Booth, Best Holiday-Themed Booth and Best Overall Booth.

Steer wrestler Cody Devers from earlier this week at NFR. Mandatory credit: PRCA photo by Phill ...
Steer wrestler honors fallen U.S. Marine
By Patrick Everson Special to the / RJ

Steer wrestler Cody Devers, who advanced this year to his first National Finals Rodeo, was the recipient of a scholarship that helped him rodeo in college.

 
NFR Live with steer wrestler Dirk Tavenner
RJ

Steer wrestler Dirk Tavenner joined Amber Dixon for Live at 4:45 from Day 9 of the 2021 National Finals Rodeo.

Tanner Aus of Granite Falls, Minn. loses his hat while competing in the bareback riding event d ...
NFR 2021: Day 8 — PHOTOS
RJ

The National Finals Rodeo’s 8th go-round took place at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas Thursday night. Check out the action in the photo gallery above.

 
2021 NFR Las Vegas 8th go-round results
RJ

Here are the 8th go-round results from the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.