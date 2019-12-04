NFR gold carpet event welcomes world’s best cowboys to Las Vegas
Before all the bumps and bruises, this year’s National Finals Rodeo competitors showcased their belts, buckles and boots during Tuesday’s gold carpet event at South Point.
The “Road to the Gold Buckle” doesn’t recognize all the competitors, just the two-legged ones, with a welcome reception and Back Number Ceremony. And like other gold carpet ceremonies in the entertainment world, many of this year’s competitors were dressed to impress.
Among those attending the event were five-time world champion Sage Kizmey and 11-time NFR qualifier Tyson Durfey.
Competition begins at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday and will continue until Dec. 15 when the all-around champion will be crowned.
Veteran cowboy Trevor Brazile, who retired after last year’s event, won his 14th title by winning the final go-round in tie-down roping to finish with $335,679.98 — $25,322.97 more than second-place finisher, defending champion and brother in-law Tuf Cooper.
Nearly 170,000 people attended last year’s NFR.