NFR gold carpet event welcomes world’s best cowboys to Las Vegas

Before all the bumps and bruises, this year’s National Finals Rodeo competitors showcased their belts, buckles and boots during Tuesday’s gold carpet event at South Point.

National Finals Rodeo contestant Tyler Wade, of Terrell, Texas, poses with son Weston, 1, and wife, Jessi, on the gold carpet, called the "Road to the Gold Buckle," at the South Point in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

National Finals Rodeo contestant Rusty Wright, of Milford, Utah, is interviewed after walking on the gold carpet, called the "Road to the Gold Buckle," at the South Point in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

National Finals Rodeo contestant Caleb Bennett walks with his wife, Savannah, on the gold carpet, called the "Road to the Gold Buckle," at the South Point in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

National Finals Rodeo contestant Tyson Durfey, of Brock, Texas, right, walks while holding daughter Risyn, 9-months-old, with wife, Shea Fisher, center, and daughter Praise, 2, walks on the gold carpet, called the "Road to the Gold Buckle," at the South Point in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

National Finals Rodeo contestant Kaycee Feild, of Spanish Fork, Utah, walks on the gold carpet, called the "Road to the Gold Buckle," at the South Point in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

National Finals Rodeo contestant Boudreaux Campbell, of Crockett, Texas, arrives to walk on the gold carpet, called the "Road to the Gold Buckle," at the South Point in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

National Finals Rodeo contestant Rusty Wright, of Milford, Utah, left, poses on the gold carpet, called the "Road to the Gold Buckle," with daughter, Memphis, 1, son, Rookie, 3, and wife, Morgan, at the South Point in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Sage Kimzey, of Strong City, Okla., with girlfriend Alexis Bloomer, walks on the gold carpet, called the "Road to the Gold Buckle," at the South Point in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

National Finals Rodeo contestant Cheyenne Wimberley, of Stephenville, Texas, walks on the gold carpet, called the "Road to the Gold Buckle," at the South Point in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The “Road to the Gold Buckle” doesn’t recognize all the competitors, just the two-legged ones, with a welcome reception and Back Number Ceremony. And like other gold carpet ceremonies in the entertainment world, many of this year’s competitors were dressed to impress.

Among those attending the event were five-time world champion Sage Kizmey and 11-time NFR qualifier Tyson Durfey.

Competition begins at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday and will continue until Dec. 15 when the all-around champion will be crowned.

Veteran cowboy Trevor Brazile, who retired after last year’s event, won his 14th title by winning the final go-round in tie-down roping to finish with $335,679.98 — $25,322.97 more than second-place finisher, defending champion and brother in-law Tuf Cooper.

Nearly 170,000 people attended last year’s NFR.