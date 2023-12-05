NFR, Las Vegas reach contract extension
The National Finals Rodeo is staying in Las Vegas through at least 2035, it was announced. The NFR’s current deal was set to expire in 2025.
Las Vegas has roped the National Finals Rodeo into staying in Southern Nevada through at least 2035.
The Las Vegas Events Board of Trustees and the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Board of Directors jointly announced the extension Monday.
The financial details to the extended deal are expected to be release at a later date. The NFR’s current deal was set to expire in 2025.
“This is a truly historic day for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association,” PRCA CEO Tom Glause said. “This extension will benefit all aspects of the PRCA, including our contestants, stock contractors, committees, contract personnel and our fans. This commitment by Las Vegas preserves the momentum that we have established over the last 38 years.”
This year’s NFR takes place Thursday through Dec. 16 at the Thomas & Mack Center.
This is a developing story. Check beck for updates.
