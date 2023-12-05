60°F
National Finals Rodeo

NFR, Las Vegas reach contract extension

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 4, 2023 - 4:52 pm
 
Updated December 4, 2023 - 5:08 pm
Competitors representing their states and countries are introduced in the opening ceremony of the first night of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Stetson Dell Wright of Milford, Utah competes in the saddle bronc riding event during the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Las Vegas has roped the National Finals Rodeo into staying in Southern Nevada through at least 2035.

The Las Vegas Events Board of Trustees and the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Board of Directors jointly announced the extension Monday.

The financial details to the extended deal are expected to be release at a later date. The NFR’s current deal was set to expire in 2025.

“This is a truly historic day for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association,” PRCA CEO Tom Glause said. “This extension will benefit all aspects of the PRCA, including our contestants, stock contractors, committees, contract personnel and our fans. This commitment by Las Vegas preserves the momentum that we have established over the last 38 years.”

This year’s NFR takes place Thursday through Dec. 16 at the Thomas & Mack Center.

This is a developing story. Check beck for updates.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.

