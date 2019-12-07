55°F
National Finals Rodeo

NFR Live at 5:45: Day 2 with Dale Brisby

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 6, 2019 - 5:47 pm
 

The NFR is celebrating its 35th year in Las Vegas and the Review-Journal will be live every day at 5:45 pm with special one-on-one interviews.

Kicking off Day 2, we are joined by social media influencer Dale Brisby.

Check back with us every day at 5:45 p.m. for a preview of what’s to come that night at the Thomas & Mack Center.

More NFR: Visit reviewjournal.com/NFR.

