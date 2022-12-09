52°F
National Finals Rodeo

NFR Live with bareback rider Tanner Aus

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 8, 2022 - 4:44 pm
 
Updated December 8, 2022 - 4:54 pm
Tanner Aus of Granite Falls, Minn. loses his hat while competing in the bareback riding event d ...
Tanner Aus of Granite Falls, Minn. loses his hat while competing in the bareback riding event during the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Bareback rider Tanner Aus joined us for Live at 4:45 p.m. from Day 8 of the 2022 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

Aus returns for his 7th NFR in Las Vegas. He has moved up three spots from ninth to sixth in the world standings.

Tonight through Dec. 10, the Review-Journal will be interviewing a rodeo personality at 4:45 p.m., streamed live on lvrj.com.

Rodeo events kick off each night at 5:45 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack.

