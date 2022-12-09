NFR Live with bareback rider Tanner Aus

Bareback rider Tanner Aus joined us for Live at 4:45 p.m. from Day 8 of the 2022 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

Tanner Aus of Granite Falls, Minn. loses his hat while competing in the bareback riding event during the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Aus returns for his 7th NFR in Las Vegas. He has moved up three spots from ninth to sixth in the world standings.

Tonight through Dec. 10, the Review-Journal will be interviewing a rodeo personality at 4:45 p.m., streamed live on lvrj.com.

Rodeo events kick off each night at 5:45 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack.