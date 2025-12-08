56°F
National Finals Rodeo

NFR Live with barrel racer Carlee Otero

Carlee Otero (PRCA)
Carlee Otero (PRCA)
Carlee Otero speeds out of the arena during day three of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
2025 NFR Las Vegas 3rd go-round results
NFR Live with team roper Douglas Rich
Q Taylor, competing in his first-ever Wrangler NFR, rides Vitalix Guns Blazing to a score of 8 ...
Young pro closes deal, makes two finales
Tyler Waguespack competes in steer wrestling during the opening day of the National Finals Rode ...
Contestants reflect on Vegas NFR history
Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 7, 2025 - 4:49 pm
 

Barrel racer Carlee Otero joins us for NFR Live at 4:45 from Day 4 of the 2025 National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Otero, a native of Lipan, TX, won the third go-round of the barrel racing event in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Tonight through Dec. 13, the Review-Journal will be interviewing a rodeo personality at 4:45 p.m., streamed live on lvrj.com.

Rodeo events kick off each night at 5:45 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack.

NFR Live with team roper Douglas Rich
RJ

Team roper Douglas Rich joins us for NFR Live at 4:45 from Day 3 of the 2025 National Finals Rodeo from the Thomas Mack Center.

Q Taylor, competing in his first-ever Wrangler NFR, rides Vitalix Guns Blazing to a score of 8 ...
Young pro closes deal, makes two finales
By Alex Riley Special to the / RJ

Since turning pro in 2022, the Alberta, Canada, native has done well for himself in the PRCA and the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association. Just not well enough to make either organization’s season-culminating finale.

Tyler Waguespack competes in steer wrestling during the opening day of the National Finals Rode ...
Contestants reflect on Vegas NFR history
By Patrick Everson Special to the / RJ

On Thursday night, the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo commenced for the 40th year in Las Vegas, at the Thomas Mack Center. The first of 10 nights got off to its usual roaring start.

 
NFR Live with steer wrestler Tyler Waguespack
RJ

Steer wrestler Tyler Waguespack joins us for NFR Live at 4:45 from Day 2 of the 2025 National Finals Rodeo from the Thomas Mack Center.

Will Lummus competes in steer wrestling during the 8th go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at ...
Regular-season leader seeks first world title
By Alex Riley Special to the / RJ

For the first time in a career that started back in 2012, Will Lummus’ name was atop the standings as the regular-season leader.

