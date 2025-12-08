NFR Live with barrel racer Carlee Otero
Barrel racer Carlee Otero joins us for NFR Live at 4:45 from Day 4 of the 2025 National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Otero, a native of Lipan, TX, won the third go-round of the barrel racing event in Las Vegas on Saturday night.
Tonight through Dec. 13, the Review-Journal will be interviewing a rodeo personality at 4:45 p.m., streamed live on lvrj.com.
Rodeo events kick off each night at 5:45 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack.