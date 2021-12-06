NFR Live with barrel racer Wenda Johnson

Barrel racer Wenda Johnson joined Amber Dixon for Live at 4:45 from Day 4 of the 2021 National Finals Rodeo.

Wenda Johnson of Pawhuska, OK., turns the corner in Barrel Racing during the Day 2 of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Wenda Johnson (PRCA)

The Oklahoma native is participating in her second National Finals Rodeo this week in Las Vegas.

Tonight through Dec. 11, the Review-Journal will be interviewing a rodeo personality at 4:45 p.m., streamed live on Facebook and reviewjournal.com.

Rodeo events kick off each night at 5:45 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack.