NFR Live with barrel racer Wenda Johnson
Barrel racer Wenda Johnson joined Amber Dixon for Live at 4:45 from Day 4 of the 2021 National Finals Rodeo.
The Oklahoma native is participating in her second National Finals Rodeo this week in Las Vegas.
Tonight through Dec. 11, the Review-Journal will be interviewing a rodeo personality at 4:45 p.m., streamed live on Facebook and reviewjournal.com.
Rodeo events kick off each night at 5:45 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack.