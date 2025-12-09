58°F
National Finals Rodeo

NFR Live with bull rider Bryce Jensen

NFR Live with bull rider Bryce Jensen
Bryce Jensen falls off of Bad Habits during day three of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thoma ...
Bryce Jensen falls off of Bad Habits during day three of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 8, 2025 - 4:46 pm
 

Bull rider Bryce Jensen joins us for NFR Live at 4:45 from Day 5 of the 2025 National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Jensen, a Huntsville, TX native, rode his first bull successfully to win Sunday night’s go-round.

He is one of four competing for the Resistol Rookie of the Year title and the first of those rookies to get a go-round buckle.

Tonight through Dec. 13, the Review-Journal will be interviewing a rodeo personality at 4:45 p.m., streamed live on lvrj.com.

Rodeo events kick off each night at 5:45 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Rodeo Rigs has been displaying its trailers/haulers at Cowboy Christmas for the past 20 years. ...
Cowboy Christmas gift show returns with hats, boots, jewelry and luxurious trailers
By Patrick Everson Special to the / RJ

Are you a cowgirl looking to show your style with a custom-decorated hat? Do you need a fresh pair of boots to up your game while attending the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo? There’s one place on the planet that will meet those needs — and many more: Cowboy Christmas.

Jeremiah Neal (Courtesy photo from Las Vegas Events)
Amateur singers ready to charm rodeo crowd
By Ron Kantowski Special to the / RJ

At 24 years old, Jeremiah Neal has only just begun to experience the ups and downs that ultimately define a life. However, there already have been a few of those that he won’t forget.

World champion team roper Junior Nogueira shares his hat with a child during Saturday's Golden ...
Children with cancer treated like champs
By Susan Kanode Special to the / RJ

The gold at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo on Saturday had nothing to do with the gold buckles on the line for contestants. Rather, it was all about the Golden Circle of Champions.

 
NFR Live with barrel racer Carlee Otero
RJ

Barrel racer Carlee Otero joins us for NFR Live at 4:45 from Day 4 of the 2025 National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center.

 
NFR Live with team roper Douglas Rich
RJ

Team roper Douglas Rich joins us for NFR Live at 4:45 from Day 3 of the 2025 National Finals Rodeo from the Thomas Mack Center.

Q Taylor, competing in his first-ever Wrangler NFR, rides Vitalix Guns Blazing to a score of 8 ...
Young pro closes deal, makes two finales
By Alex Riley Special to the / RJ

Since turning pro in 2022, the Alberta, Canada, native has done well for himself in the PRCA and the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association. Just not well enough to make either organization’s season-culminating finale.

Tyler Waguespack competes in steer wrestling during the opening day of the National Finals Rode ...
Contestants reflect on Vegas NFR history
By Patrick Everson Special to the / RJ

On Thursday night, the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo commenced for the 40th year in Las Vegas, at the Thomas Mack Center. The first of 10 nights got off to its usual roaring start.

