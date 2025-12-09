NFR Live with bull rider Bryce Jensen
Bull rider Bryce Jensen joins us for NFR Live at 4:45 from Day 5 of the 2025 National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Jensen, a Huntsville, TX native, rode his first bull successfully to win Sunday night’s go-round.
He is one of four competing for the Resistol Rookie of the Year title and the first of those rookies to get a go-round buckle.
Tonight through Dec. 13, the Review-Journal will be interviewing a rodeo personality at 4:45 p.m., streamed live on lvrj.com.
Rodeo events kick off each night at 5:45 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack Center.