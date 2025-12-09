NFR Live with bull rider Bryce Jensen

Bull rider Bryce Jensen joins us for NFR Live at 4:45 from Day 5 of the 2025 National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Bryce Jensen falls off of Bad Habits during day three of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Jensen, a Huntsville, TX native, rode his first bull successfully to win Sunday night’s go-round.

He is one of four competing for the Resistol Rookie of the Year title and the first of those rookies to get a go-round buckle.

Tonight through Dec. 13, the Review-Journal will be interviewing a rodeo personality at 4:45 p.m., streamed live on lvrj.com.

Rodeo events kick off each night at 5:45 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack Center.