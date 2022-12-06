NFR Live with bull rider Garrett Smith

Bull rider Garrett Smith joins us for Live at 4:45 from Day 5 of the 2022 National Finals Rodeo.

Garrett Smith (Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association)

Bull rider Garrett Smith joins us for Live at 4:45 p.m. from Day 5 of the 2022 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

Smith will be decked out in pink chaps Monday night for NFR’s Tough Enough to Wear Pink Night at the Thomas & Mack Center. The chaps will be part of a drawing Dec. 9 at the Mirage.

Tonight through Dec. 10, the Review-Journal will be interviewing a rodeo personality at 4:45 p.m., streamed live on lvrj.com.

Rodeo events kick off each night at 5:45 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack.