National Finals Rodeo

NFR Live with bull rider Garrett Smith

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 5, 2022 - 4:45 pm
 
Garrett Smith (Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association)
Garrett Smith (Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association)

Bull rider Garrett Smith joins us for Live at 4:45 p.m. from Day 5 of the 2022 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

Smith will be decked out in pink chaps Monday night for NFR’s Tough Enough to Wear Pink Night at the Thomas & Mack Center. The chaps will be part of a drawing Dec. 9 at the Mirage.

Tonight through Dec. 10, the Review-Journal will be interviewing a rodeo personality at 4:45 p.m., streamed live on lvrj.com.

Rodeo events kick off each night at 5:45 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack.

THE LATEST
From left, Haley Pires, Gabby Vering, Valerie Giles and Jessica Mitchell had a prime viewing sp ...
The secret is out on the best rodeo viewing parties in Las Vegas
By Patrick Everson Special to the / RJ

I’m gonna let you in on a little secret that’s really not much of a secret anymore. In case you haven’t heard: The nightly Wrangler NFR viewing parties are where it’s at.

 
2022 NFR Las Vegas 4th go-round results
RJ

Here are the 4th go-round results from the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

Hunter Cure Holliday, TX., leaves his horse for a steer on his winning run during Steer Wrestli ...
NFR 2022: Day 4 — PHOTOS
RJ

The National Finals Rodeo’s 4th go-round took place at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Sunday night. Check out the action here.

Will Lummus, of Byhalia, Miss., competes in steer wrestling during the first night of the Natio ...
Study of health aids steer wrestler’s career
By Alex Riley Special to the / RJ

“The body has taken care of itself for centuries, and I think a lot of people have lost sight of that,” steer wrestler Will Lummus said ahead of competing at this year’s Wrangler NFR.

Jordon Briggs of Tolar, Texas, third from left, is announced the winner in the barrel racing du ...
Dreams of NFR glory evolving for Jordon Briggs
By Alex Riley Special to the / RJ

When your mother is four-time world champion barrel racer Kristie Peterson, December trips to Las Vegas for rodeo’s culminating event are a regular occurrence.

Shoppers browse booths during Cowboy Christmas at the Las Vegas Convention Center Thursday, Dec ...
Cowboy Christmas grows in second year with Cowboy Channel
By Patrick Everson Special to the / RJ

Last year, after decades as a standalone brand, Cowboy Christmas added an official title sponsor, and it couldn’t have been more apropos.