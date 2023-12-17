NFR Live with bull rider Jeff Askey
Following his win in last night’s ninth go-round, we are joined by bull rider Jeff Askey for our final NFR Live 445.
The six-time Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifier from Athens, Texas, brings his lifelong passion for bull riding to the Thomas & Mack Center. Askey has a lot to celebrate aside from his victory, as he prepares to become a new dad.
This is the final day NFR is open to the public as the annual event draws to a close.