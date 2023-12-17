NFR Live with bull rider Jeff Askey

Tonight we are joined for NFR Live 445 by bull rider Jeff Askey, a six-time Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifier.

Jeff Askey rides the bull during day three of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Following his win in last night’s ninth go-round, we are joined by bull rider Jeff Askey for our final NFR Live 445.

The six-time Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifier from Athens, Texas, brings his lifelong passion for bull riding to the Thomas & Mack Center. Askey has a lot to celebrate aside from his victory, as he prepares to become a new dad.

This is the final day NFR is open to the public as the annual event draws to a close.