National Finals Rodeo

NFR Live with bull rider Jeff Askey

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 16, 2023 - 4:45 pm
 
Updated December 16, 2023 - 4:53 pm
Jeff Askey rides the bull during day three of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mac ...
Jeff Askey rides the bull during day three of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Following his win in last night’s ninth go-round, we are joined by bull rider Jeff Askey for our final NFR Live 445.

The six-time Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifier from Athens, Texas, brings his lifelong passion for bull riding to the Thomas & Mack Center. Askey has a lot to celebrate aside from his victory, as he prepares to become a new dad.

This is the final day NFR is open to the public as the annual event draws to a close.

