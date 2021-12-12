NFR Live with bull rider Josh Frost

Bull rider Josh Frost joined Amber Dixon for Live at 4:45 from Day 10 of the 2021 National Finals Rodeo.

Josh Frost of Randlett, Utah, is thrown from Barracuda in bull riding during the fourth round of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Frost is making his second NFR appearance and is currently ranked third. He is second in NFR standings with 476 points on six out of nine bulls so far. He has won $134,099.

Through tonight, the Review-Journal will be interviewing a rodeo personality at 4:45 p.m., streamed live on Facebook and reviewjournal.com.

Rodeo events kick off each night at 5:45 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack.