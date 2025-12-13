61°F
National Finals Rodeo

NFR Live with bull rider TJ Gray

Bull rider TJ Gray joins us for NFR Live at 4:45 from Day 9 of the 2025 National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center.
TJ Gray celebrates his win in the bull riding event during the seventh go-round of the National ...
TJ Gray celebrates his win in the bull riding event during the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo on Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025 at the Thomas and Mack Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hayden Welsh, shown aboard a bull at the Puyallup Rodeo, had a banner permit season, winning mo ...
Cowboy has no regrets winning on a permit
Tricia Aldridge rounds a barrel on day four of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Ma ...
Dropping the job to follow a dream: Aldridge becomes surprise contender for championship
Wrangler NFR bullfighter Dusty Tuckness autographs a cowboy hat for one of the dozens of specia ...
‘The smiles get bigger every year’: Exceptional Rodeo brings kids, pros together annually
2025 NFR Las Vegas 8th go-round results
Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 12, 2025 - 4:45 pm
 

Bull rider TJ Gray joins us for NFR Live at 4:45 from Day 9 of the 2025 National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Gray is making his second appearance at the NFR in bull riding. TJ’s brother Levi, also a bull rider, made new chaps for Levi for NFR and hand delivered them before the rodeo started.

While a lot of the contestants are feeling the grind of the NFR, Gray is gaining momentum. He started in fifth place and has won two rounds, including Wednesday night. He is currently third heading into tonight’s 9th go-round.

Tonight through Dec. 13, the Review-Journal will be interviewing a rodeo personality at 4:45 p.m., streamed live on lvrj.com.

Rodeo events kick off each night at 5:45 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Hayden Welsh, shown aboard a bull at the Puyallup Rodeo, had a banner permit season, winning mo ...
Cowboy has no regrets winning on a permit
By Alex Riley Special to the / RJ

Hayden Welsh chooses not to dwell on what could have been. Back in January, he made the decision to remain on his permit, a move that seemed prudent.

Brushton Minton competes in the tie down roping event during the seventh go-round of the Nation ...
Minton builds up roping career to NFR level
By Alex Riley Special to the / RJ

The probability that Brushton Minton was going to be involved in rodeo was high. What that looked like took some time to sort itself out.

Clint Summers and Jade Corkill compete in the team roping event during the seventh go-round of ...
Season of uncertainty jells for roping duo
By Alex Riley Special to the / RJ

After winning the 2024 NFR average title as a header, Clint Summers began 2025 on unsure footing. He had no permanent partner and was trying to figure out what was next.

Statler Wright rides Talk Derby 2 Me in the saddle bronc riding event during the seventh go-ro ...
Some make NFR a year-after-year Vegas experience
By Patrick Everson Special to the / RJ

Statler Wright first made the NFR in 2024, but the 22-year-old has been at the Thomas Mack nearly every year of his life, giving him a unique view of how far the Finals have come.

 
NFR Live with saddle bronc rider Statler Wright
RJ

Saddle bronc rider Statler Wright joins us for NFR Live at 4:45 from Day 8 of the 2025 National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center.

