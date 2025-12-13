NFR Live with bull rider TJ Gray

Bull rider TJ Gray joins us for NFR Live at 4:45 from Day 9 of the 2025 National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center.

TJ Gray celebrates his win in the bull riding event during the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo on Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025 at the Thomas and Mack Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gray is making his second appearance at the NFR in bull riding. TJ’s brother Levi, also a bull rider, made new chaps for Levi for NFR and hand delivered them before the rodeo started.

While a lot of the contestants are feeling the grind of the NFR, Gray is gaining momentum. He started in fifth place and has won two rounds, including Wednesday night. He is currently third heading into tonight’s 9th go-round.

