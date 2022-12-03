NFR Live with first-time qualifier Kincade Henry

First-time qualifier and tie-down roping cowboy Kincade Henry joins us for Live at 4:45 from Day 2 of the 2022 National Finals Rodeo.

Kincade Henry (Wrangler Network)

First-time qualifier Kincade Henry joins us for Live at 4:45 from Day 2 of the 2022 National Finals Rodeo.

For first-time NFR qualifier Kincade Henry, rodeo is a family affair. Tie-down roping is his specialty as he juggles college rodeo and pro rodeo.

Through Dec. 10, the Review-Journal will be interviewing a rodeo personality at 4:45 p.m., streamed live on lvrj.com.

Rodeo events kick off each night at 5:45 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack.