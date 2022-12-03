59°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
oct-1
jeff_german
National Finals Rodeo

NFR Live with first-time qualifier Kincade Henry

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 2, 2022 - 4:54 pm
 
Updated December 2, 2022 - 5:01 pm
Kincade Henry (Wrangler Network)
Kincade Henry (Wrangler Network)

First-time qualifier Kincade Henry joins us for Live at 4:45 from Day 2 of the 2022 National Finals Rodeo.

For first-time NFR qualifier Kincade Henry, rodeo is a family affair. Tie-down roping is his specialty as he juggles college rodeo and pro rodeo.

Through Dec. 10, the Review-Journal will be interviewing a rodeo personality at 4:45 p.m., streamed live on lvrj.com.

Rodeo events kick off each night at 5:45 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack.

MOST READ
1
2022 NFR Las Vegas 1st go-round results
2022 NFR Las Vegas 1st go-round results
2
Vici takes full ownership of MGM Grand, Mandalay in $1.3B cash sale
Vici takes full ownership of MGM Grand, Mandalay in $1.3B cash sale
3
When a brothel operates next door in Las Vegas
When a brothel operates next door in Las Vegas
4
Manilow postpones Christmas show opener due to heart problem
Manilow postpones Christmas show opener due to heart problem
5
11 standout concerts as NFR returns to Las Vegas
11 standout concerts as NFR returns to Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Tristen Hutchings, of Monteview, Idaho, rides Party Animal while competing in bull riding durin ...
NFR 2022: Day 1 — PHOTOS
RJ

The National Finals Rodeo’s 1st go-round took place at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday night. Check out the action here.

 
2022 NFR Las Vegas 1st go-round results
RJ

Here are the 1st go-round results from the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

The Cowboy Rib Eye at Twin Creeks Steakhouse in the Silverton Friday, July 29, 2022. (K.M. Cann ...
Cowboy cut steaks: 5 of the best in Las Vegas for NFR
By John Przybys Special to the / RJ

For National Finals Rodeo fans, we’ve rustled up a herd of cowboy steaks around town, and here’s the bonanza of good eating we’ve discovered.