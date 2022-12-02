56°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
oct-1
jeff_german
National Finals Rodeo

NFR Live with Las Vegas Events President Pat Christenson

NFR Opening night in Las Vegas
Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 1, 2022 - 4:46 pm
 
Updated December 1, 2022 - 5:23 pm
Pat Christenson is seen in his office in March 2017 in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pat Christenson is seen in his office in March 2017 in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Events President Pat Christenson joins us for Live at 4:45 from Day 1 of the 2022 National Finals Rodeo.

Known for bringing iconic events to Las Vegas since the 1980’s, Christenson talks about the impact of Wrangler National Finals Rodeo on the city as the event kicks off a 10-day run at the Thomas and Mack Center.

Tonight through Dec. 10, the Review-Journal will be interviewing a rodeo personality at 4:45 p.m., streamed live on lvrj.com.

Rodeo events kick off each night at 5:45 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack.

MOST READ
1
Vici takes full ownership of MGM Grand, Mandalay in $1.3B cash sale
Vici takes full ownership of MGM Grand, Mandalay in $1.3B cash sale
2
Hyatt acquiring operator of under-construction Strip hotel-casino
Hyatt acquiring operator of under-construction Strip hotel-casino
3
When a brothel operates next door in Las Vegas
When a brothel operates next door in Las Vegas
4
EDITORIAL: Biden wants taxpayers to back million-dollar mortgages
EDITORIAL: Biden wants taxpayers to back million-dollar mortgages
5
Cabdriver loses eye; father, son accused of using slingshots on Strip
Cabdriver loses eye; father, son accused of using slingshots on Strip
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Cowboy Rib Eye at Twin Creeks Steakhouse in the Silverton Friday, July 29, 2022. (K.M. Cann ...
Cowboy cut steaks: 5 of the best in Las Vegas for NFR
By John Przybys Special to the / RJ

For National Finals Rodeo fans, we’ve rustled up a herd of cowboy steaks around town, and here’s the bonanza of good eating we’ve discovered.

Trevor Brazile of Decatur, Texas (2) is honored on stage after becoming the 2018 PRCA All Aroun ...
First class of Vegas NFR icons to be introduced Thursday
By Patrick Everson Special to the / RJ

Starting this year, the Wrangler NFR will take time to honor the great champions who’ve left an indelible mark on the Thomas Mack Center dirt since 1985.