NFR Live with Las Vegas Events President Pat Christenson

Las Vegas Events President Pat Christenson joins us for Live at 4:45 from Day 1 of the 2022 National Finals Rodeo.

Pat Christenson is seen in his office in March 2017 in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Known for bringing iconic events to Las Vegas since the 1980’s, Christenson talks about the impact of Wrangler National Finals Rodeo on the city as the event kicks off a 10-day run at the Thomas and Mack Center.

Tonight through Dec. 10, the Review-Journal will be interviewing a rodeo personality at 4:45 p.m., streamed live on lvrj.com.

Rodeo events kick off each night at 5:45 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack.