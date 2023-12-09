NFR Live with Las Vegas Events President Tim Keener

Las Vegas Events President Tim Keener joins us for NFR Live 445 from Day 1 of the 2023 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo from Thomas Mack Center.

Tim Keener, president and CEO of Las Vegas Events, at his Las Vegas offices Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The NFR has sold out 350 consecutive performances and attracts the top contestants in categories such as bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, bull riding and more.

All contestants are vying for a share of the $11.5 million dollar purse.

Keener gives a preview of what’s to come from the event that has taken over Las Vegas for 38 years and is slated to stay through 2035.

Tonight through Dec. 16, the Review-Journal will be interviewing a rodeo personality at 4:45 p.m., streamed live on lvrj.com.

Rodeo events kick off each night at 5:45 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack.