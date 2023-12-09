52°F
National Finals Rodeo

NFR Live with Las Vegas Events President Tim Keener

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 8, 2023 - 4:46 pm
 
Tim Keener, president and CEO of Las Vegas Events, at his Las Vegas offices Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Tim Keener, president and CEO of Las Vegas Events, at his Las Vegas offices Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegas Events President, Tim Keener joins us for NFR Live 445 from Day 1 of the 2023 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo from Thomas & Mack Center.

The NFR has sold out 350 consecutive performances and attracts the top contestants in categories such as bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, bull riding and more.

All contestants are vying for a share of the $11.5 million dollar purse.

Keener gives a preview of what’s to come from the event that has taken over Las Vegas for 38 years and is slated to stay through 2035.

Tonight through Dec. 16, the Review-Journal will be interviewing a rodeo personality at 4:45 p.m., streamed live on lvrj.com.

Rodeo events kick off each night at 5:45 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack.

Fans, competitors, Vegas make NFR ‘toughest ticket to get in rodeo’
By Patrick Everson Special to the / RJ

Each December since 1985 — save for the 2020 COVID year — the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo has taken up residency here in Las Vegas. The Thomas Mack Center becomes the center of the rodeo universe.

Five-time saddle bronc champ gets Icon honor
By Patrick Everson Special to the / RJ

A roughstock cowboy still competing at a high level in his 40s? That’s a little unusual. And still competing in his late 40s? Well, that’s about as rare as a $3 bill. Billy Etbauer is that $3 bill

