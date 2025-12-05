NFR Live with Las Vegas Events President Tim Keener

Las Vegas Events President, Tim Keener joins us for NFR Live at 4:45 from Day 1 of the 2025 National Finals Rodeo from the Thomas Mack Center.

Tim Keener, President and CEO of Las Vegas Events, at his Las Vegas offices Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Keener gives a preview of what’s to come from the event that has taken over Las Vegas for 40 years and is slated to stay through 2035.

Tonight through Dec. 13, the Review-Journal will be interviewing a rodeo personality at 4:45 p.m., streamed live on lvrj.com.

Rodeo events kick off each night at 5:45 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack.