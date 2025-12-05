NFR Live with Las Vegas Events President Tim Keener
Las Vegas Events President, Tim Keener joins us for NFR Live at 4:45 from Day 1 of the 2025 National Finals Rodeo from the Thomas Mack Center.
Keener gives a preview of what’s to come from the event that has taken over Las Vegas for 40 years and is slated to stay through 2035.
Tonight through Dec. 13, the Review-Journal will be interviewing a rodeo personality at 4:45 p.m., streamed live on lvrj.com.
Rodeo events kick off each night at 5:45 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack.