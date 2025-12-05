53°F
National Finals Rodeo

NFR Live with Las Vegas Events President Tim Keener

Las Vegas Events President, Tim Keener joins us for NFR Live at 4:45 from Day 1 of the 2025 National Finals Rodeo from the Thomas Mack Center.
Tim Keener, President and CEO of Las Vegas Events, at his Las Vegas offices Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2 ...
Tim Keener, President and CEO of Las Vegas Events, at his Las Vegas offices Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 4, 2025 - 4:44 pm
 

Las Vegas Events President, Tim Keener joins us for NFR Live at 4:45 from Day 1 of the 2025 National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Keener gives a preview of what’s to come from the event that has taken over Las Vegas for 40 years and is slated to stay through 2035.

Tonight through Dec. 13, the Review-Journal will be interviewing a rodeo personality at 4:45 p.m., streamed live on lvrj.com.

Rodeo events kick off each night at 5:45 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack.

Major General Patrick Brady, shown in Vietnam during one of his two tours of duty piloting heli ...
Five Vietnam War veterans to be honored during NFR
By Ron Kantowski Special to the / RJ

Patrick Henry Brady is one of five Vietnam veterans who will be honored during this year’s NFR, men whose bravery often proved that ‘discretion is the better part of valor’ at the Thomas Mack.

The World Series of Team Roping is a massive event taking place through Dec. 14 at the South Po ...
Rodeo competitions beyond NFR make Vegas home
By Patrick Everson Special to the / RJ

Without question, over the past 40 years, the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo has made Las Vegas the center of the universe in the sport.

Stetson Wright, of Milford, Utah, celebrates after competing in bull riding during the eighth g ...
NFR features tight battle for all-around title
By Ron Kantowski Special to the / RJ

With the exception of last season, Stetson Wright has been a runaway winner of the all-around cowboy competition that culminates at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

Trevor Brazile of Decatur, Texas ropes in the head of a steer during the Team Roping competitio ...
NFR: 40 years of growing in Vegas
By Patrick Everson Special to the / RJ

A historic vote took place among the PRCA Board of Directors, on whether to keep the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Oklahoma City or move it to Las Vegas. The result was a 5-5 tie.

Joe Beaver was just a rookie when the Wrangler NFR arrived in Las Vegas in 1985. But he made it ...
NFR move to Vegas the ‘best thing that could happen to the rodeo’
By Ron Kantowski Special to the / RJ

Contrary to what its overwhelming success over the past four decades would suggest, it wasn’t always unanimous that the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo and Las Vegas would become a match made in cowboy heaven.

