National Finals Rodeo

NFR Live with saddle bronc rider Damian Brennan

NFR 4:45 Live with Damian Brennan
Damian Brennan reacts after placing first in saddle bronc riding during the fifth go-round of t ...
Damian Brennan reacts after placing first in saddle bronc riding during the fifth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
2025 NFR Las Vegas 5th go-round results
Competitors are introduced before the start of the fifth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo ...
'Win more': Schalla eyes multiple titles in 2nd NFR — NFR DAY 5 PHOTOS
Click Thompson does some scouting out and prep work before moving into position for Friday's se ...
Click Thompson renowned for his rodeo images
Team roping heeler Jonathan Torres doffs his cowboy hat after he and header Kolton Schmidt loop ...
Split-combo roping team finds NFR success
Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 9, 2025 - 4:45 pm
 

Saddle bronc rider Damian Brennan joins us for NFR Live at 4:45 from Day 6 of the 2025 National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Brennan, from Queensland, is the only Australian saddle bronc rider competing in this year’s National Finals Rodeo. There are also two bull riders from “the land down under” in the competition.

Brennan has two round wins to his credit, including Monday night.

Tonight through Dec. 13, the Review-Journal will be interviewing a rodeo personality at 4:45 p.m., streamed live on lvrj.com.

Rodeo events kick off each night at 5:45 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack Center.

THE LATEST
Click Thompson does some scouting out and prep work before moving into position for Friday's se ...
Click Thompson renowned for his rodeo images
By Alex Riley Special to the / RJ

Christopher “Click” Thompson is working the National Finals Rodeo after earning his fourth straight Photographer of the Year honor at the PRCA Awards banquet.

Team roping heeler Jonathan Torres doffs his cowboy hat after he and header Kolton Schmidt loop ...
Split-combo roping team finds NFR success
By Ron Kantowski Special to the / RJ

Jonathan Torres has become the poster child among the split-partner combos. The 33-year-old heeler is competing in his fourth NFR.

 
NFR Live with bull rider Bryce Jensen
RJ

Bull rider Bryce Jensen joins us for NFR Live at 4:45 from Day 5 of the 2025 National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Rodeo Rigs has been displaying its trailers/haulers at Cowboy Christmas for the past 20 years. ...
Cowboy Christmas gift show returns with hats, boots, jewelry and luxurious trailers
By Patrick Everson Special to the / RJ

Are you a cowgirl looking to show your style with a custom-decorated hat? Do you need a fresh pair of boots to up your game while attending the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo? There’s one place on the planet that will meet those needs — and many more: Cowboy Christmas.

Jeremiah Neal (Courtesy photo from Las Vegas Events)
Amateur singers ready to charm rodeo crowd
By Ron Kantowski Special to the / RJ

At 24 years old, Jeremiah Neal has only just begun to experience the ups and downs that ultimately define a life. However, there already have been a few of those that he won’t forget.

World champion team roper Junior Nogueira shares his hat with a child during Saturday's Golden ...
Children with cancer treated like champs
By Susan Kanode Special to the / RJ

The gold at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo on Saturday had nothing to do with the gold buckles on the line for contestants. Rather, it was all about the Golden Circle of Champions.

