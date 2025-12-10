NFR Live with saddle bronc rider Damian Brennan

Saddle bronc rider Damian Brennan joins us for NFR Live at 4:45 from Day 6 of the 2025 National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Damian Brennan reacts after placing first in saddle bronc riding during the fifth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Brennan, from Queensland, is the only Australian saddle bronc rider competing in this year’s National Finals Rodeo. There are also two bull riders from “the land down under” in the competition.

Brennan has two round wins to his credit, including Monday night.

Tonight through Dec. 13, the Review-Journal will be interviewing a rodeo personality at 4:45 p.m., streamed live on lvrj.com.

Rodeo events kick off each night at 5:45 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack Center.