NFR Live with saddle bronc rider Kade Bruno

Kade Bruno gets bucked during saddle bronc riding on day three of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Following his win in Wednesday morning’s sixth go-round, saddle bronc rider Kade Bruno joins us for NFR 445.

The two-time Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifier is representing his hometown of Challis, Idaho.

When Bruno started competing at junior rodeos, he was going to be a bull rider. That changed in high school, when he got on bucking horses and discovered his passion.

Rodeo events kick off each night at 5:45 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack Center.