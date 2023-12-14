56°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
National Finals Rodeo

NFR Live with saddle bronc rider Kade Bruno

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 13, 2023 - 4:50 pm
 
Updated December 13, 2023 - 4:54 pm
Kade Bruno gets bucked during saddle bronc riding on day three of the National Finals Rodeo at ...
Kade Bruno gets bucked during saddle bronc riding on day three of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Following his win in Wednesday morning’s sixth go-round, saddle bronc rider Kade Bruno joins us for NFR 445.

The two-time Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifier is representing his hometown of Challis, Idaho.

When Bruno started competing at junior rodeos, he was going to be a bull rider. That changed in high school, when he got on bucking horses and discovered his passion.

Tonight through Dec. 16, the Review-Journal will be interviewing a rodeo personality live at 4:45 p.m. on lvrj.com.

Rodeo events kick off each night at 5:45 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack Center.

MOST READ
1
‘My client didn’t do that’: Defense attorneys ask for release of two teens arrested in fatal beating
‘My client didn’t do that’: Defense attorneys ask for release of two teens arrested in fatal beating
2
2023 NFR Las Vegas 5th go-round results
2023 NFR Las Vegas 5th go-round results
3
2023 NFR Las Vegas 4th go-round results
2023 NFR Las Vegas 4th go-round results
4
Want to be the first in Fontainebleau? Prepare to stay up late
Want to be the first in Fontainebleau? Prepare to stay up late
5
Legendary rockers restarting Las Vegas Strip residency
Legendary rockers restarting Las Vegas Strip residency
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Jess Pope holds on to his horse while he competes in bareback riding on day six of the National ...
NFR 2023: Day 6 — PHOTOS
RJ

The 2023 National Finals Rodeo’s 6th go-round took place at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday. Check out the action here.

Zeke Thurston takes first place in Saddle Bronc Riding during day 5 action of the NFR at the Th ...
NFR 2023: Day 5 — PHOTOS
RJ

The 2023 National Finals Rodeo’s 5th go-round took place at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday night. Check out the action here.

Blane Cox ropes the calf during tie down roping during day three of the National Finals Rodeo a ...
Connections help Blane Cox get back on track
By Alex Riley Special to the / RJ

After a seven-year wait, the veteran has returned to Las Vegas, following his 10th-place finish in the regular season. Getting back took a lot of determination and some world traveling.

 
NFR Live with team roper Erich Rogers
RJ

Twelve-time Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifier Erich Rogers joins us for Day 5 of NFR 445.

More stories
NFR Live with steer wrestler Will Lummus
NFR Live with steer wrestler Will Lummus
NFR Live with Las Vegas Events President Tim Keener
NFR Live with Las Vegas Events President Tim Keener
NFR Live with barrel racer Sissy Winn
NFR Live with barrel racer Sissy Winn
NFR Live with team roper Erich Rogers
NFR Live with team roper Erich Rogers
Rodeo superstar to miss rest of NFR with injury
Rodeo superstar to miss rest of NFR with injury
NFR Live with bull rider Cody Teel
NFR Live with bull rider Cody Teel