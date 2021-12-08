NFR Live with saddle bronc rider Kolby Wanchuk

Saddle bronc rider Kolby Wanchuk joined Amber Dixon for Live at 4:45 from Day 6 of the 2021 National Finals Rodeo.

Kolby Wanchuk (PRCA)

The son of a professional rodeo clown, Wanchuk comes from a rodeo family. His mother is a former barrel racer and his brother competes in team roping and tie-down roping.

Tonight through Dec. 11, the Review-Journal will be interviewing a rodeo personality at 4:45 p.m., streamed live on Facebook and reviewjournal.com.

Rodeo events kick off each night at 5:45 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack.