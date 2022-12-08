NFR Live with saddle bronc rider Logan Hay

Saddle bronc rider Logan Hay joined us for Live at 4:45 p.m. from Day 7 of the 2022 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

Logan Hay, of Wildwood, Alberta, Canada, celebrates after winning in the saddle bronc riding competition during the sixth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Hay is on a winning streak. He has won the previous two rounds and is competing alongside his brother Dawson Hay. Rodeo runs in the family. The patriarch of the Hay family is legendary bronc rider Rod Hay, who has competed in the NFR 21 times.

Tonight through Dec. 10, the Review-Journal will be interviewing a rodeo personality at 4:45 p.m., streamed live on lvrj.com.

Rodeo events kick off each night at 5:45 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack.