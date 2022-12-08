NFR Live with saddle bronc rider Logan Hay
Saddle bronc rider Logan Hay joined us for Live at 4:45 p.m. from Day 7 of the 2022 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.
Hay is on a winning streak. He has won the previous two rounds and is competing alongside his brother Dawson Hay. Rodeo runs in the family. The patriarch of the Hay family is legendary bronc rider Rod Hay, who has competed in the NFR 21 times.
Tonight through Dec. 10, the Review-Journal will be interviewing a rodeo personality at 4:45 p.m., streamed live on lvrj.com.
Rodeo events kick off each night at 5:45 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack.