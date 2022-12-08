51°F
National Finals Rodeo

NFR Live with saddle bronc rider Logan Hay

NFR Live Canadian saddle bronc rider Logan Hay
Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 7, 2022 - 4:54 pm
 
Logan Hay, of Wildwood, Alberta, Canada, celebrates after winning in the saddle bronc riding co ...
Logan Hay, of Wildwood, Alberta, Canada, celebrates after winning in the saddle bronc riding competition during the sixth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Saddle bronc rider Logan Hay joined us for Live at 4:45 p.m. from Day 7 of the 2022 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

Hay is on a winning streak. He has won the previous two rounds and is competing alongside his brother Dawson Hay. Rodeo runs in the family. The patriarch of the Hay family is legendary bronc rider Rod Hay, who has competed in the NFR 21 times.

Tonight through Dec. 10, the Review-Journal will be interviewing a rodeo personality at 4:45 p.m., streamed live on lvrj.com.

Rodeo events kick off each night at 5:45 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack.

THE LATEST
Lisa Lockhart, of Oelrichs, S.D., competes in barrel racing during the fifth go-round of the Na ...
Math motivates Lockhart to magical late-season run
By Alex Riley Special to the / RJ

The combination of a competitive spirit and some late-season magic has Lisa Lockhart back in a familiar spot — among the 15 barrel racers who are running at the NFR this week.

Macon Murphy of Keatchie, LA., lreadies his rope during Tie-Down Roping in the National Finals ...
Longtime friends, competitors make NFR field for first time
By Alex Riley Special to the / RJ

Ask Macon Murphy or Kincade Henry about their time as team roping partners, and the laughs start to flow — followed by an abundance of lighthearted jabs.

Three-time defending all-around champion Stetson Wright, all smiles after a go-round win in the ...
Stetson Wright’s goal: A trio of titles in 1 season
By Patrick Everson Special to the / RJ

There’s one thing Stetson Wright hasn’t done and that he wants to do more than anything else: Win all three titles in the same season.

A full house takes in the viewing party at the South Point Showroom on the second night of the ...
Partnership between hotels, rodeo grows
By Patrick Everson Special to the / RJ

Back in 1985, when the Wrangler National Finals first arrived in Las Vegas, there was no guarantee it would last here.

 
