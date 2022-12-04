58°F
National Finals Rodeo

NFR Live with saddle bronc rider Sage Newman

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 3, 2022 - 4:45 pm
 
Updated December 3, 2022 - 4:57 pm
Sage Newman (Wrangler Network)
Sage Newman (Wrangler Network)

Saddle bronc rider Sage Newman joins us for Live at 4:45 from Day 3 of the 2022 National Finals Rodeo.

Newman is ready to compete alongside his three traveling rodeo partners to defend his world standing title.

Tonight through Dec. 10, the Review-Journal will be interviewing a rodeo personality at 4:45 p.m., streamed live on lvrj.com.

Rodeo events kick off each night at 5:45 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack.

