NFR Live with saddle bronc rider Statler Wright

Statler Wright throws his hat in celebration after riding Talk Derby 2 Me in the saddle bronc riding event during the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo on Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025 at the Thomas and Mack Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Saddle bronc rider Statler Wright joins us for NFR Live at 4:45 from Day 8 of the 2025 National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center.

To say rodeo runs in Statler Wright’s blood would be an understatement. He’s the son of ProRodeo Hall of Fame saddle bronc rider Cody Wright and brother to Wrangler NFR qualifying saddle bronc rider Rusty, two-time PRCA Saddle Bronc Riding World Champion Ryder and seven-time PRCA World Champion Stetson.

Statler is having a stellar run in Las Vegas. He has won three rounds here and moved up to fourth in the world standings.

Tonight through Dec. 13, the Review-Journal will be interviewing a rodeo personality at 4:45 p.m., streamed live on lvrj.com.

Rodeo events kick off each night at 5:45 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack Center.