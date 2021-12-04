NFR Live with saddle bronc rider Tegan Smith
After a year-long hiatus, the National Finals Rodeo is back in Las Vegas.
Amber Dixon is joined by saddle bronc rider Tegan Smith on Day 2 of the 2021 National Finals Rodeo.
Smith carried the flag of Iowa, his home state, in the rodeo’s grand entry.
Tonight through Dec. 11, the Review-Journal will be interviewing a rodeo personality at 4:45 p.m., streamed live on Facebook and reviewjournal.com.
Rodeo events kick off each night at 5:45 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack.