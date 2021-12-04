NFR Live with saddle bronc rider Tegan Smith

After a year-long hiatus, the National Finals Rodeo is back in Las Vegas.

Tegan Smith of Winterset, Iowa, rides Lunatic Party during the opening night of Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Amber Dixon is joined by saddle bronc rider Tegan Smith on Day 2 of the 2021 National Finals Rodeo.

Smith carried the flag of Iowa, his home state, in the rodeo’s grand entry.

Tonight through Dec. 11, the Review-Journal will be interviewing a rodeo personality at 4:45 p.m., streamed live on Facebook and reviewjournal.com.

Rodeo events kick off each night at 5:45 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack.