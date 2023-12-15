NFR Live with steer wrestler Cody Devers

After an injury in 2021 took steer wrestler Cody Devers out of his first National Finals Rodeo, he made his anticipated return this year and joins us for NFR 445.

Cody Devers takes down a calf during day 6 action of the NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

After an injury in 2021 took Devers out of his first National Finals Rodeo, he made his anticipated return and is looking to take home the title in steer wrestling.

Steer wrestling runs in Devers’ family. His father, Marty, was a College National Finals Rodeo National champion in steer wrestling and a national high school finals champion. His older brother, Matt, is a part-time Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association steer wrestler.

