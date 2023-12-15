57°F
National Finals Rodeo

NFR Live with steer wrestler Cody Devers

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 14, 2023
 
Updated December 14, 2023 - 4:55 pm
Cody Devers takes down a calf during day 6 action of the NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center on ...
Cody Devers takes down a calf during day 6 action of the NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Steer wrestler Cody Devers joins us for NFR 445.

After an injury in 2021 took Devers out of his first National Finals Rodeo, he made his anticipated return and is looking to take home the title in steer wrestling.

Steer wrestling runs in Devers’ family. His father, Marty, was a College National Finals Rodeo National champion in steer wrestling and a national high school finals champion. His older brother, Matt, is a part-time Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association steer wrestler.

Tonight through Dec. 16, the Review-Journal will be interviewing a rodeo personality live at 4:45 p.m. on lvrj.com.

Rodeo events kick off each night at 5:45 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack Center.

