63°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
oct-1
jeff_german
National Finals Rodeo

NFR Live with steer wrestler Dakota Eldridge — WATCH LIVE

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 4, 2022 - 4:43 pm
 
Updated December 4, 2022 - 4:44 pm
Dakota Eldridge of Elko, Nevada waves at the crowd after taking part in the steer wrestling com ...
Dakota Eldridge of Elko, Nevada waves at the crowd after taking part in the steer wrestling competition in the 10th go-round of the National Finals Rodeo, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada native Dakota Eldridge joins us for Live at 4:45 from Day 4 of the 2022 National Finals Rodeo.

Nine-time NFR qualifier Dakota Eldridge is ready to represent his home state in the steer wrestling competition.

Tonight through Dec. 10, the Review-Journal will be interviewing a rodeo personality at 4:45 p.m., streamed live on lvrj.com.

Rodeo events kick off each night at 5:45 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack.

MOST READ
1
2022 NFR Las Vegas 3rd go-round results
2022 NFR Las Vegas 3rd go-round results
2
2022 NFR Las Vegas 2nd go-round results
2022 NFR Las Vegas 2nd go-round results
3
EDITORIAL: Polar bear population booms amid global warming hysteria
EDITORIAL: Polar bear population booms amid global warming hysteria
4
VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: If you really wanted to destroy the U.S., then …
VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: If you really wanted to destroy the U.S., then …
5
Terry Fator to outlast Mirage, headed back to ‘AGT’
Terry Fator to outlast Mirage, headed back to ‘AGT’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
2022 NFR Las Vegas 3rd go-round results
RJ

Here are the 3rd go-round results from the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

Hunter Cure, right, competes during the steer wrestling event in the 64th Wrangler National Fin ...
NFR 2022: Day 3 — PHOTOS

Selected photos from Day 3 of the National Finals Rodeo at Thomas & Mack Arena in Las Vegas.

 
2022 NFR Las Vegas 2nd go-round results
RJ

Here are the 2nd go-round results from the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

Bareback rider Kaycee Feild of Genola, Utah, rides Sunday Sinner during the National Finals Rod ...
NFR 2022: Day 2 — PHOTOS
RJ

The National Finals Rodeo’s 2nd go-round took place at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Friday night. Check out the action here.

Tristen Hutchings, of Monteview, Idaho, rides Party Animal while competing in bull riding durin ...
NFR 2022: Day 1 — PHOTOS
RJ

The National Finals Rodeo’s 1st go-round took place at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday night. Check out the action here.