NFR Live with steer wrestler Dakota Eldridge — WATCH LIVE
Nevada native Dakota Eldridge joins us for Live at 4:45 from Day 4 of the 2022 National Finals Rodeo.
Nine-time NFR qualifier Dakota Eldridge is ready to represent his home state in the steer wrestling competition.
Tonight through Dec. 10, the Review-Journal will be interviewing a rodeo personality at 4:45 p.m., streamed live on lvrj.com.
Rodeo events kick off each night at 5:45 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack.