NFR Live with steer wrestler Dakota Eldridge — WATCH LIVE

Nevada native Dakota Eldridge joins us for Live at 4:45 from Day 4 of the 2022 National Finals Rodeo.

Dakota Eldridge of Elko, Nevada waves at the crowd after taking part in the steer wrestling competition in the 10th go-round of the National Finals Rodeo, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada native Dakota Eldridge joins us for Live at 4:45 from Day 4 of the 2022 National Finals Rodeo.

Nine-time NFR qualifier Dakota Eldridge is ready to represent his home state in the steer wrestling competition.

Tonight through Dec. 10, the Review-Journal will be interviewing a rodeo personality at 4:45 p.m., streamed live on lvrj.com.

Rodeo events kick off each night at 5:45 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack.