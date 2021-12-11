45°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
National Finals Rodeo

NFR Live with steer wrestler Dirk Tavenner

NFR Live 4:45 | Dirk Tavenner
Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 10, 2021 - 5:15 pm
 
Dirk Tavenner of Rigby, ID., leaves his horse in Steer Wrestling to tie for first place during ...
Dirk Tavenner of Rigby, ID., leaves his horse in Steer Wrestling to tie for first place during the opening night of Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Steer wrestler Dirk Tavenner joined Amber Dixon for Live at 4:45 from Day 9 of the 2021 National Finals Rodeo.

Dirk is competing in his first NFR, but he’s no stranger to the Thomas & Mack Center. Before qualifying to compete this year, Dirk served as a hazer — a rider who helps keep the steer running straight in steer wrestling competitions — in the last two NFRs, in Las Vegas and Texas.

Tonight through Dec. 11, the Review-Journal will be interviewing a rodeo personality at 4:45 p.m., streamed live on Facebook and reviewjournal.com.

Rodeo events kick off each night at 5:45 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack.

MOST READ
1
Clark County approves $60M land purchase along south Strip
Clark County approves $60M land purchase along south Strip
2
Tickets to Adele’s Caesars shows as pricey as expected
Tickets to Adele’s Caesars shows as pricey as expected
3
Resorts World’s Marigold restaurant closes 5 months after opening
Resorts World’s Marigold restaurant closes 5 months after opening
4
2021 NFR Las Vegas 8th go-round results
2021 NFR Las Vegas 8th go-round results
5
Raiders report: ‘If you’re tired, go home,’ K.J. Wright says
Raiders report: ‘If you’re tired, go home,’ K.J. Wright says
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Just Plain Crazy owner/designer Jennifer Watchous, front, poses with Blue Man Group on Thursday ...
2 Cowboy Christmas exhibitors win recognition in new contest
By Patrick Everson Special to the / RJ

This is the first year Cowboy Christmas held a Best Booth Contest. There were three categories: Best Western-Themed Booth, Best Holiday-Themed Booth and Best Overall Booth.

Steer wrestler Cody Devers from earlier this week at NFR. Mandatory credit: PRCA photo by Phill ...
Steer wrestler honors fallen U.S. Marine
By Patrick Everson Special to the / RJ

Steer wrestler Cody Devers, who advanced this year to his first National Finals Rodeo, was the recipient of a scholarship that helped him rodeo in college.

Tanner Aus of Granite Falls, Minn. loses his hat while competing in the bareback riding event d ...
NFR 2021: Day 8 — PHOTOS
RJ

The National Finals Rodeo’s 8th go-round took place at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas Thursday night. Check out the action in the photo gallery above.

 
2021 NFR Las Vegas 8th go-round results
RJ

Here are the 8th go-round results from the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

Hailey Kinsel of Cotulla, Texas competes in the barrel racing event during the seventh go-round ...
NFR 2021: Day 7 — PHOTOS
RJ

The 7th go-round of NFR 2021 took place Wednesday night at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Check out the action in the photo gallery above.