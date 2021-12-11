NFR Live with steer wrestler Dirk Tavenner
Steer wrestler Dirk Tavenner joined Amber Dixon for Live at 4:45 from Day 9 of the 2021 National Finals Rodeo.
Dirk is competing in his first NFR, but he’s no stranger to the Thomas & Mack Center. Before qualifying to compete this year, Dirk served as a hazer — a rider who helps keep the steer running straight in steer wrestling competitions — in the last two NFRs, in Las Vegas and Texas.
