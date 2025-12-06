NFR Live with steer wrestler Tyler Waguespack

Steer wrestler Tyler Waguespack joins us for NFR Live at 4:45 from Day 2 of the 2025 National Finals Rodeo from the Thomas Mack Center.

Steer wrestler Tyler Waguespack joins us for NFR Live at 4:45 from Day 2 of the 2025 National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The Gonzales, Louisiana native is a five-time world champion and winner of round one in the steer wrestling last night with a 4.0-second run. This is the fourth time that he has won the first round of competition at the NFR. He has moved from eighth to second in the world standings after that win.

Tonight through Dec. 13, the Review-Journal will be interviewing a rodeo personality at 4:45 p.m., streamed live on lvrj.com.

Rodeo events kick off each night at 5:45 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack.