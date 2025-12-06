53°F
National Finals Rodeo

NFR Live with steer wrestler Tyler Waguespack

Steer wrestler Tyler Waguespack joins us for NFR Live at 4:45 from Day 2 of the 2025 National Finals Rodeo from the Thomas Mack Center.
Tyler Waguespack (Patrick Everson/Special to the Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 5, 2025 - 4:46 pm
 

Steer wrestler Tyler Waguespack joins us for NFR Live at 4:45 from Day 2 of the 2025 National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The Gonzales, Louisiana native is a five-time world champion and winner of round one in the steer wrestling last night with a 4.0-second run. This is the fourth time that he has won the first round of competition at the NFR. He has moved from eighth to second in the world standings after that win.

Tonight through Dec. 13, the Review-Journal will be interviewing a rodeo personality at 4:45 p.m., streamed live on lvrj.com.

Rodeo events kick off each night at 5:45 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack.

THE LATEST
Will Lummus competes in steer wrestling during the 8th go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at ...
Regular-season leader seeks first world title
By Alex Riley Special to the / RJ

For the first time in a career that started back in 2012, Will Lummus’ name was atop the standings as the regular-season leader.

Shane Hanchey, of Sulphur, La., competes in tie-down roping during the first night of the Natio ...
Roper battles to keep NFR streak alive
By Ron Kantowski Special to the / RJ

If one were to summarize Shane Hanchey’s career at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, it might be one shining moment, followed by many happy returns.

Benny Binion, shown in 1984, the year the vote was cast to move the NFR to Las Vegas. Courtesy ...
Vegas NFR Icons class of 2025
By Patrick Everson Special to the / RJ

It’s been 36 years since Benny Binion passed away in 1989, after Las Vegas’ fifth year as host of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. In 2025, Vegas is in its 40th year holding the Super Bowl of Rodeo.

Lisa Lockhart rides her horse during barrel racing on day three of the National Finals Rodeo at ...
Plenty of numbers favor veteran barrel racer
By Alex Riley Special to the / RJ

Lisa Lockhart isn’t a numbers person. But every once in a while, something forces the veteran barrel racer to contemplate the digits that define her career.

Major General Patrick Brady, shown in Vietnam during one of his two tours of duty piloting heli ...
Five military veterans to be honored during NFR
By Ron Kantowski Special to the / RJ

Patrick Henry Brady is one of five military veterans who will be honored during this year’s NFR, men whose bravery often proved that ‘discretion is the better part of valor’ at the Thomas & Mack.

The World Series of Team Roping is a massive event taking place through Dec. 14 at the South Po ...
Rodeo competitions beyond NFR make Vegas home
By Patrick Everson Special to the / RJ

Without question, over the past 40 years, the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo has made Las Vegas the center of the universe in the sport.

