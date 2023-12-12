NFR Live with steer wrestler Will Lummus

Steer wrestler Will Lummus joins us for NFR 445 ahead of Monday’s fourth go-round at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Will Lummus wrestles the steer during steer wrestling on day three of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Six-time Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifier, Will Lummus joins us for Day 4 of NFR 445.

After finishing as the reserve champion steer wrestler the past two years, Lummus is vying for the top spot. His rodeo knowledge comes from his father who rode bulls and his uncle who was a steer wrestler.

When he’s not competing, Lummus commands the rodeo program at Northwest Mississippi Community College.

Tonight through Dec. 16, the Review-Journal will be interviewing a rodeo personality at 4:45 p.m., streamed live on lvrj.com.

Rodeo events kick off each night at 5:45 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack.