NFR Live with team roper Buddy Hawkins

Team roper heeler Buddy Hawkins joined Amber Dixon for Live at 4:45 from Day 7 of the 2021 National Finals Rodeo.

Buddy Hawkins (PRCA)

Hawkins is competing in his fourth NFR and partners with his brother-in-law Andrew Ward to make a formidable roping team.

Tonight through Dec. 11, the Review-Journal will be interviewing a rodeo personality at 4:45 p.m., streamed live on Facebook and reviewjournal.com.

Rodeo events kick off each night at 5:45 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack.