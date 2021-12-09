59°F
NFR Live with team roper Buddy Hawkins

NFR Live 4:45 | Buddy Hawkins
Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 8, 2021 - 5:15 pm
 
Buddy Hawkins (PRCA)
Buddy Hawkins (PRCA)

Team roper heeler Buddy Hawkins joined Amber Dixon for Live at 4:45 from Day 7 of the 2021 National Finals Rodeo.

Hawkins is competing in his fourth NFR and partners with his brother-in-law Andrew Ward to make a formidable roping team.

Tonight through Dec. 11, the Review-Journal will be interviewing a rodeo personality at 4:45 p.m., streamed live on Facebook and reviewjournal.com.

Rodeo events kick off each night at 5:45 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack.

