56°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
National Finals Rodeo

NFR Live with team roper Tyler Wade

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 15, 2023 - 4:46 pm
 
Updated December 15, 2023 - 4:51 pm
Tyler Wade and Wesley Thorpe run a victory lap on their horses after team toping during the Nat ...
Tyler Wade and Wesley Thorpe run a victory lap on their horses after team toping during the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tonight we are joined by six-time Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifier, Tyler Wade.

Tyler and his team roping partner, Wesley Thorp, set an arena record Thursday night.

Tyler joins us for NFR Live 445 from Day 8 of the 2023 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo from Thomas & Mack Center to talk about setting records amid a comeback.

Tonight through Dec. 16, the Review-Journal will be interviewing a rodeo personality live at 4:45 p.m. on lvrj.com.

Rodeo events kick off each night at 5:45 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack Center.

MOST READ
1
2023 NFR Las Vegas 8th go-round results
2023 NFR Las Vegas 8th go-round results
2
World’s 1st gluten-free fast-food chain to open in Las Vegas
World’s 1st gluten-free fast-food chain to open in Las Vegas
3
CARTOONS: What Republicans really want for Christmas
CARTOONS: What Republicans really want for Christmas
4
Person with active tuberculosis visited 27 CCSD locations, says health district
Person with active tuberculosis visited 27 CCSD locations, says health district
5
Fontainebleau’s first guests impressed by casino’s art, decor
Fontainebleau’s first guests impressed by casino’s art, decor
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Sage Steele Kimzey rides a bull during day three of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas &am ...
Bull rider Sage Kimzey overcomes injuries to thrive at NFR
By Alex Riley Special to the / RJ

A trio of injuries, lengthy downtime and grueling rehabilitation have all been a significant part of bull rider Sage Kimzey’s life the past year and a half.

Sage Newman gets bucked during the saddle bronc portion of the National Finals Rodeo at the Tho ...
NFR 2023: Day 8 — PHOTOS
RJ

The 2023 National Finals Rodeo’s 8th go-round took place at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday night. Check out the action here.

 
NFR Live with steer wrestler Cody Devers
RJ

After an injury in 2021 took steer wrestler Cody Devers out of his first National Finals Rodeo, he made his anticipated return this year and joins us for NFR 445.

Team roping heeler Colter Todd is seen during the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mac ...
Colter Todd caps successful comeback to team roping at NFR
By Alex Riley Special to the / RJ

Colter Todd was regarded as one of the premier headers in team roping before retiring in 2008. But he returned to the National Finals Rodeo in 2023.

More stories
Pentagon has ordered a U.S. aircraft carrier to remain in the Mediterranean near Israel
Pentagon has ordered a U.S. aircraft carrier to remain in the Mediterranean near Israel
2 attacks launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels strike container ships in vital Red Sea corridor
2 attacks launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels strike container ships in vital Red Sea corridor
Latino voters in Nevada voice their top concerns for 2024 election
Latino voters in Nevada voice their top concerns for 2024 election
Low blow? UFC 296 title challenger takes ugly swipe at champ
Low blow? UFC 296 title challenger takes ugly swipe at champ
High court refuses to drop charges against accused cult leader
High court refuses to drop charges against accused cult leader
3 takeaways of Raiders defense after 14 games
3 takeaways of Raiders defense after 14 games