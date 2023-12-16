NFR Live with team roper Tyler Wade

Tonight we are joined by six-time Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifier, Tyler Wade.

Tyler Wade and Wesley Thorpe run a victory lap on their horses after team toping during the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tonight we are joined by six-time Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifier, Tyler Wade.

Tyler and his team roping partner, Wesley Thorp, set an arena record Thursday night.

Tyler joins us for NFR Live 445 from Day 8 of the 2023 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo from Thomas & Mack Center to talk about setting records amid a comeback.

