NFR Live with tie-down roper Joel Harris

Tie-down roper Joel Harris joins us for NFR Live at 4:45 from Day 7 of the 2025 National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Joel Harris upends his calf on the way to a winning time in Tie-Down Roping during Day 6 of National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Dec. 06, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Harris, a San Angelo, Texas, native, won the NFR’s sixth go-round Tuesday night with a blazing 6.8 second run. He finished second the night before. So far, he has won $110,541 in Las Vegas, and moved from 10th in the world up to fourth.

Harris’ older brother is Ty Harris, also a tie-down roper.

Tonight through Dec. 13, the Review-Journal will be interviewing a rodeo personality at 4:45 p.m., streamed live on lvrj.com.

Rodeo events kick off each night at 5:45 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack Center.