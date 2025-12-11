66°F
National Finals Rodeo

NFR Live with tie-down roper Joel Harris

Joel Harris upends his calf on the way to a winning time in Tie-Down Roping during Day 6 of Nat ...
Joel Harris upends his calf on the way to a winning time in Tie-Down Roping during Day 6 of National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Dec. 06, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Riley Webb competes in tie-down roping during the fifth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo a ...
Riley Webb follows in footsteps of legend, mentor
Bullfighter Cody Webster is introduced during the fifth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo a ...
Bullfighting tandem works 13th straight NFR
Tilden Hooper rides Straight Stick while competing in bareback riding during the fifth go-round ...
Tilden Hooper enjoys the NFR ride a little while longer
Rocker Steiner catches some air on re-ride in Bareback Riding during Day 6 of National Finals R ...
‘I found myself’: Steiner in control for bareback title — NFR DAY 6 PHOTOS
Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 10, 2025 - 4:46 pm
 

Tie-down roper Joel Harris joins us for NFR Live at 4:45 from Day 7 of the 2025 National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Harris, a San Angelo, Texas, native, won the NFR’s sixth go-round Tuesday night with a blazing 6.8 second run. He finished second the night before. So far, he has won $110,541 in Las Vegas, and moved from 10th in the world up to fourth.

Harris’ older brother is Ty Harris, also a tie-down roper.

Tonight through Dec. 13, the Review-Journal will be interviewing a rodeo personality at 4:45 p.m., streamed live on lvrj.com.

Rodeo events kick off each night at 5:45 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack Center.

By Alex Riley Special to the / RJ

The idea of capturing a third consecutive gold buckle like his legendary mentor, Roy Cooper, is certainly on Webb’s mind.

By Alex Riley Special to the / RJ

Dusty Tuckness and Cody Webster first crossed paths at a practice pen in Oklahoma, back in 2006.

 
NFR Live with saddle bronc rider Damian Brennan
RJ

Saddle bronc rider Damian Brennan joins us for NFR Live at 4:45 from Day 6 of the 2025 National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Click Thompson does some scouting out and prep work before moving into position for Friday's se ...
Click Thompson renowned for his rodeo images
By Alex Riley Special to the / RJ

Christopher “Click” Thompson is working the National Finals Rodeo after earning his fourth straight Photographer of the Year honor at the PRCA Awards banquet.

Team roping heeler Jonathan Torres doffs his cowboy hat after he and header Kolton Schmidt loop ...
Split-combo roping team finds NFR success
By Ron Kantowski Special to the / RJ

Jonathan Torres has become the poster child among the split-partner combos. The 33-year-old heeler is competing in his fourth NFR.

