NFR Live with tie-down roper Joel Harris
Tie-down roper Joel Harris joins us for NFR Live at 4:45 from Day 7 of the 2025 National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Harris, a San Angelo, Texas, native, won the NFR’s sixth go-round Tuesday night with a blazing 6.8 second run. He finished second the night before. So far, he has won $110,541 in Las Vegas, and moved from 10th in the world up to fourth.
Harris’ older brother is Ty Harris, also a tie-down roper.
Tonight through Dec. 13, the Review-Journal will be interviewing a rodeo personality at 4:45 p.m., streamed live on lvrj.com.
Rodeo events kick off each night at 5:45 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack Center.