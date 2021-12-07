NFR Live with tie-down roper Ty Harris
Ty Harris joined Amber Dixon for Live at 4:45 from Day 5 of the 2021 National Finals Rodeo.
Tie-down roper Ty Harris joined Amber Dixon for Live at 4:45 from Day 5 of the 2021 National Finals Rodeo.
Texas-born Harris is the second member of his family to compete in the NFR. His grandmother Peggy Harris competed in barrel racing.
Tonight through Dec. 11, the Review-Journal will be interviewing a rodeo personality at 4:45 p.m., streamed live on Facebook and reviewjournal.com.
Rodeo events kick off each night at 5:45 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack.