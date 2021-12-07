NFR Live with tie-down roper Ty Harris

Ty Harris joined Amber Dixon for Live at 4:45 from Day 5 of the 2021 National Finals Rodeo.

Ty Harris of San Angelo, Texas, in Tie-Down Roping during the fourth round of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Ty Harris of San Angelo, Texas, eyes his animal in Tie-Down Roping during the fourth round of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Ty Harris of San Angelo, Texas, bears down on a calf in Tie-Down Roping for a first place time of 7.10 seconds during the sixth go round of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Ty Harris of San Angelo, Texas, celebrates his first place time of 7.10 seconds in Tie-Down Roping during the sixth go round of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Tie-down roper Ty Harris joined Amber Dixon for Live at 4:45 from Day 5 of the 2021 National Finals Rodeo.

Texas-born Harris is the second member of his family to compete in the NFR. His grandmother Peggy Harris competed in barrel racing.

Tonight through Dec. 11, the Review-Journal will be interviewing a rodeo personality at 4:45 p.m., streamed live on Facebook and reviewjournal.com.

Rodeo events kick off each night at 5:45 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack.