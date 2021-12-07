61°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
National Finals Rodeo

NFR Live with tie-down roper Ty Harris

NFR Live 4:45 | Ty Harris
Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 6, 2021 - 5:07 pm
 
Ty Harris of San Angelo, Texas, in Tie-Down Roping during the fourth round of the Wrangler Nati ...
Ty Harris of San Angelo, Texas, in Tie-Down Roping during the fourth round of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Ty Harris of San Angelo, Texas, eyes his animal in Tie-Down Roping during the fourth round of t ...
Ty Harris of San Angelo, Texas, eyes his animal in Tie-Down Roping during the fourth round of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Ty Harris of San Angelo, Texas, bears down on a calf in Tie-Down Roping for a first place time ...
Ty Harris of San Angelo, Texas, bears down on a calf in Tie-Down Roping for a first place time of 7.10 seconds during the sixth go round of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Ty Harris of San Angelo, Texas, celebrates his first place time of 7.10 seconds in Tie-Down Rop ...
Ty Harris of San Angelo, Texas, celebrates his first place time of 7.10 seconds in Tie-Down Roping during the sixth go round of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Tie-down roper Ty Harris joined Amber Dixon for Live at 4:45 from Day 5 of the 2021 National Finals Rodeo.

Texas-born Harris is the second member of his family to compete in the NFR. His grandmother Peggy Harris competed in barrel racing.

Tonight through Dec. 11, the Review-Journal will be interviewing a rodeo personality at 4:45 p.m., streamed live on Facebook and reviewjournal.com.

Rodeo events kick off each night at 5:45 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack.

MOST READ
1
2021 NFR Las Vegas 4th go-round results
2021 NFR Las Vegas 4th go-round results
2
Star bull rider’s condition updated after nasty fall at NFR
Star bull rider’s condition updated after nasty fall at NFR
3
New road to provide traffic relief to booming west Henderson
New road to provide traffic relief to booming west Henderson
4
2021 NFR Las Vegas 3rd go-round results
2021 NFR Las Vegas 3rd go-round results
5
CARTOONS: Psaki can’t believe people buy her whoppers
CARTOONS: Psaki can’t believe people buy her whoppers
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
It was a full house in the South Point Showroom on Friday night for the Wrangler NFR viewing pa ...
Rocking NFR viewing parties making sleep elusive for fans
By Patrick Everson Special to the / RJ

Don’t sleep on the more than 20 NFR viewing parties that take place at hotel-casinos all around Las Vegas. It can get pretty raucous during the rodeo, and even more so once the go-rounds end and the party really begins.

Shad Mayfield teaches Angelo Mayorga how to rope during Friday’s visit by Wrangler NFR contes ...
NFR competitors, youngsters work together at Grant a Gift event
By Susan Kanode Special to the / RJ

Get some rodeo competitors away from the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo’s competitive and electric environment, let them have a little one-on-one time with some special kids, and big impressions happen.

Dustin Boquet of Bourg, La., is thrown during the fourth round of the Wrangler National Finals ...
NFR 2021: Day 4 — PHOTOS
RJ

The 4th go-round of NFR 2021 took place Sunday night at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

 
2021 NFR Las Vegas 4th go-round results
RJ

Here are the 4th go-round results from the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack in Las Vegas.

 
NFR Live with barrel racer Wenda Johnson
RJ

Barrel racer Wenda Johnson joined Amber Dixon for Live at 4:45 from Day 4 of the 2021 National Finals Rodeo.

Stevi Hillman of Weatherford, Texas, navigates around the obstacles for first place in Barrel R ...
NFR 2021: Day 3 — PHOTOS
RJ

Take a look at the 3rd go-round of NFR 2021 from the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas