NFR mobile app streamlines experience for fans

The mobile app is now in its eighth version, relaunched in October with new and enhanced features to help fans streamline the 10-day experience.

The Wrangler NFR mobile application, now in its eighth version, is a must-have guide for fans looking to make their way to the nightly go-round performances and other related events around Las Vegas during the 10-day rodeo. Patrick Everson/Special to the Review-Journal

While the sport of rodeo is certainly a tip of the Resistol to the Old West, make no mistake, these folks have no problem creating and embracing the incredible technology of the present.

Nowhere is that more apparent than in the mobile application for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

In fact, the mobile app is now in its eighth version, relaunched in October with new and enhanced features to help fans streamline the 10-day experience. It’s a guide for fans, whether at the Thomas & Mack Center for competition, watching the rodeo at viewing parties around town, doing some shopping at Cowboy Christmas, taking in concerts or checking out any of the myriad other events going on during the Wrangler NFR.

“As more and more rodeo fans, and consumers in general, rely on their mobile devices, we have made it a priority to enhance our mobile platforms each year,” said Michael Mack, vice president of marketing for Las Vegas Events, which manages the Wrangler NFR and works in conjunction with the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. “When we first introduced the app, we were surprised by the response. Today, the technology is so good that there are many different elements we can offer to rodeo fans in planning their Wrangler NFR Experience.”

Indeed, the free app — available for both iPhone and Android — has a bevy of features that can help with scheduling, tickets, statistics, news, parking and maps, the Junior NFR and even following the rodeo from home if you’re not in Vegas for the WNFR. New features this year include enhanced schedule controls — including the popular What’s Hot category — access to all NFR blogs, enhanced parking diagrams and maps, as well as NFR A/V, which includes links to daily video highlights and content.

Also new this year are Junior National Finals Rodeo daily statistics and an integration with Spotify that includes a custom NFR playlist.

In 2018, the rodeo’s 34th year at the T&M, there are so many direct and indirect events that the app is a must to keep up.

“One of the challenges of the WNFR app is making sure that fans have information on all of the events and activities that take place over the 10 days,” Mack said. “There are literally hundreds of options, from Cowboy Christmas to autograph sessions, from the Wrangler NFR itself to the 35-plus viewing parties and post-event concerts. As a result, there are so many new features available this year. The new format has been designed so that it is both easy to use and informative at the same time.

“My hope is that fans find everything they are looking for, including social media integration, news updates and useful maps. Beyond that, the schedule feature allows fans to add any event to their calendar. With so many ways to enjoy the WNFR Experience, we don’t want our fans to miss out on anything.”