National Finals Rodeo

NFR officials to discuss possible schedule changes

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 7, 2023 - 7:46 am
 
A cowboy represents Nevada with the state’s flag during the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

National Finals Rodeo officials are expected to speak Thursday morning about possible schedule changes in the wake of the tragic UNLV shooting that killed three people.

Thursday’s NFR opening night was canceled by officials Wednesday, delaying the start of one of the city’s biggest and most lucrative sports tourism events.

“Due to the tragic event that took place on the UNLV campus today, the Las Vegas Events board of trustees and the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association board of directors announced that the first performance of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 7, has been canceled,” the sponsoring organizations said in a statement released late Wednesday.

The rodeo is held at the Thomas & Mack Center on the UNLV campus and is scheduled to run through Dec. 16.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

