47°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
oct-1
jeff_german
National Finals Rodeo

NFR rider faces long recovery after clashing heads with bull

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 7, 2022 - 8:50 pm
 
Reid Oftedahl of Raymond, Minn., rides Under The Influence in Bull Riding during the National F ...
Reid Oftedahl of Raymond, Minn., rides Under The Influence in Bull Riding during the National Finals Rodeo Day 2 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Reid Oftedahl of Raymond, Minn., rides Under The Influence in Bull Riding during the National F ...
Reid Oftedahl of Raymond, Minn., rides Under The Influence in Bull Riding during the National Finals Rodeo Day 2 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Reid Oftedahl of Raymond, Minn., rides Under The Influence in Bull Riding during the National F ...
Reid Oftedahl of Raymond, Minn., rides Under The Influence in Bull Riding during the National Finals Rodeo Day 2 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Reid Oftedahl of Raymond, Minn., falls off of Under The Influence in Bull Riding during the Nat ...
Reid Oftedahl of Raymond, Minn., falls off of Under The Influence in Bull Riding during the National Finals Rodeo Day 2 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Reid Oftedahl of Raymond, Minn., strikes his head and neck first after falling off of Under The ...
Reid Oftedahl of Raymond, Minn., strikes his head and neck first after falling off of Under The Influence in Bull Riding during the National Finals Rodeo Day 2 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Reid Oftedahl of Raymond, Minn., is carried out of the arena as the crowd looks on after fallin ...
Reid Oftedahl of Raymond, Minn., is carried out of the arena as the crowd looks on after falling off of Under The Influence and landing poorly in Bull Riding during the National Finals Rodeo Day 2 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

It’s called a daysheet, and in addition to the lineups for each night’s National Finals Rodeo performance, it has provided the only update on the condition of bull rider Reid Oftedahl since a brief statement was issued Saturday.

OUT it says next to Oftedahl’s name.

The NFR rookie bull rider from Raymond, Minnesota, has been out since Friday night when he was seriously injured aboard Rafter H Rodeo Livestock’s Under the Influence.

Oftedahl was the first man out of the chutes in Round 2. He was thrown forward and clashed heads with the bull, and reportedly was knocked unconscious despite wearing a helmet and face mask. After being tossed from the bull, he landed headfirst in the dirt.

“He was admitted to the ICU at UMC Trauma Center with a head injury and neck injury,” Dr. Tandy Freeman, co-medical director and orthopedic surgeon for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s Justin Sportsmedicine team, said in Saturday’s injury report.

“I can tell you he’s still in the hospital, but his family hasn’t OK’d the release of a lot of information,” Freeman told the Review-Journal on Tuesday night. “He had a significant head injury. … He’s doing better than he was doing a couple of days ago.

“He is in stable condition and improving. He’s not in a life-threatening situation.”

On Wednesday, the PRCA said no additional information regarding Oftedahl’s condition will be released at this time.

Oftedahl is a member of the Midwest Agri-Commodities team, which said on its Facebook page that he suffered “a small brain bleed and fractured C7 (cervical vertebrae)” and though able to move his extremities “has a very long road to recovery.”

With season earnings of $97,944, Oftedahl squeaked into the NFR as the 15th qualified bull rider. It was a quantum leap for the 28-year-old married father of two, who finished 179th in 2021 season earnings with $2,090.

His PRCA bio says he played football, basketball and baseball in high school. According to acquaintances, Oftedahl drives a truck to help supplement his rodeo earnings.

His injury served as a stark reminder of rodeo’s inherent risk and danger, particularly in the bull riding discipline. JR Stratford is also out for the rest of the NFR in his Las Vegas debut after suffering an ankle injury in Monday’s fourth round.

In bareback riding, eight-time NFR qualifier Orin Larsen was sidelined after breaking his right thumb Sunday.

“It’s definitely a dangerous sport,” Tristen Hutchings, Oftedahl’s fellow NFR rookie, said after winning his third bull riding go-round of these Finals on Tuesday night. “You’ve just got to be mentally prepared for it. And once you’re mentally prepared for it, get it it out of your head, because you can’t be scared to get hurt when you’re out there.”

But Hutchings said when one bull rider goes down, all feel his pain.

“After Reid got hurt, there was a big group text, and we just wondered how he was doing,” Hutchings said. “He really didn’t move out in the arena, so we were all pretty nervous for him. Bull riding is a big family, but all of rodeo is a big family.”

A GoFundMe account set up in Oftedahl’s name had raised $57,331 by Wednesday evening. That sum is roughly equal to two round wins at the NFR.

But it was not the kind of check he was hoping to leave Las Vegas with.

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Station Casinos buys more land for $55M, plans another resort
Station Casinos buys more land for $55M, plans another resort
2
2022 NFR Las Vegas 6th go-round results
2022 NFR Las Vegas 6th go-round results
3
CARTOONS: Donald Trump is like this cartoon character
CARTOONS: Donald Trump is like this cartoon character
4
$100K video poker jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas
$100K video poker jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas
5
Mountain lion in northwest valley didn’t want to leave the neighborhood
Mountain lion in northwest valley didn’t want to leave the neighborhood
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
NFR Live with saddle bronc rider Logan Hay
RJ

Saddle bronc rider Logan Hay joined us for Live at 4:45 p.m. from Day 7 of the 2022 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

Lisa Lockhart, of Oelrichs, S.D., competes in barrel racing during the fifth go-round of the Na ...
Math motivates Lockhart to magical late-season run
By Alex Riley Special to the / RJ

The combination of a competitive spirit and some late-season magic has Lisa Lockhart back in a familiar spot — among the 15 barrel racers who are running at the NFR this week.

Macon Murphy of Keatchie, LA., lreadies his rope during Tie-Down Roping in the National Finals ...
Longtime friends, competitors make NFR field for first time
By Alex Riley Special to the / RJ

Ask Macon Murphy or Kincade Henry about their time as team roping partners, and the laughs start to flow — followed by an abundance of lighthearted jabs.

Three-time defending all-around champion Stetson Wright, all smiles after a go-round win in the ...
Stetson Wright’s goal: A trio of titles in 1 season
By Patrick Everson Special to the / RJ

There’s one thing Stetson Wright hasn’t done and that he wants to do more than anything else: Win all three titles in the same season.

A full house takes in the viewing party at the South Point Showroom on the second night of the ...
Partnership between hotels, rodeo grows
By Patrick Everson Special to the / RJ

Back in 1985, when the Wrangler National Finals first arrived in Las Vegas, there was no guarantee it would last here.